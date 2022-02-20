When will Sebastian Stan's Fresh air on Hulu? All about the film as trailer wins over the internet

Sebastian Stan is back to deliver yet another masterpiece with Hulu's upcoming thriller, Fresh.

A directorial debut by Mimi Cave, the film revolves around a girl frustrated with life on dating apps who meets a guy with potentially dangerous secrets lurking in the background. A story that is common but not so common after all.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Hulu's upcoming thriller.

When is Fresh expected to release?

Fresh is all set to premiere on Hulu on March 4. The comedy thriller film stars Daidy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. It is produced by Adam McKay alongside Kevin J. Messick and Maeve Cullinane.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20 and was well-received by the public. The synopsis reads,

"The horrors of modern dating seen through one young woman's defiant battle to survive her new boyfriend's unusual appetites."

Other cast members of the film include Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier.

Check out the trailer

The official trailer for Fresh dropped earlier this week and featured Noa and Steve. The story is presented as a boy-meets-girl at a supermarket, with silly jokes and cute looks, giving it a very rom-com vibe. However, it all changes when Steve states that he's going to keep a secret from Noa, one that would otherwise freak her out, which makes it clear that she is in trouble.

The director, Mimi Cave, was helmed from directing music videos and at the premiere of Fresh, she revealed that aside from the thriller aspect of the film, she wishes to tackle other topics and twists. She stated,

"It is really kind of a classic boy meets girl thriller, with a twist and it comments on the perils of contemporary dating. I would also consider it a film about female friendships and a sort of strange coming-of-age movie.The tone in which the script came through was unique. I felt like I had an opportunity to do something different and take an age-old story and twist it, and chop it up if you will."

The film might end up becoming one of the must-watch titles in the upcoming month as the duo has outdone themselves in their previous projects. Daisy rose to prominence after starring in one of the most critically acclaimed series of 2020, Hulu’s Normal People.

Sebastian already has a huge fan base after playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and having recently starred in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Fans' reaction to the trailer

After the trailer premiered, fans on Twitter expressed their interest in the upcoming film, especially because of Sebastian Stan's acting skills.

Grateful for Sebastian Stan @grateful4seb



His level of commitment to his craft, above-and-beyond dedication for authenticity, to always give his 100%, the hard work & skill he brings forth EACH AND EVERY ROLE, how he painstakingly shapes a character.



@FreshMovie #FreshMovie Why I will forever admire Sebastian StanHis level of commitment to his craft, above-and-beyond dedication for authenticity, to always give his 100%, the hard work & skill he brings forth EACH AND EVERY ROLE, how he painstakingly shapes a character. Why I will forever admire Sebastian StanHis level of commitment to his craft, above-and-beyond dedication for authenticity, to always give his 100%, the hard work & skill he brings forth EACH AND EVERY ROLE, how he painstakingly shapes a character.@FreshMovie #FreshMovie https://t.co/Wfaupl3yyE

Gabby @gabbydelorean sebastian stan playing a serial killer/cannibal in the new movie #Fresh #Fresh Movie is the best thing to happen in 2022. i’ve been waiting for him to play this role for a long time 🤗 sebastian stan playing a serial killer/cannibal in the new movie #Fresh #FreshMovie is the best thing to happen in 2022. i’ve been waiting for him to play this role for a long time 🤗 https://t.co/EQyRDsNNBJ

marty⊰P&T⋆FRESH⊱ @mrsvanillaice Sebastian Stan is as pretty as much he's scary in #FreshMovie and I think this tweet speaks by itself, nothing more to add. Sebastian Stan is as pretty as much he's scary in #FreshMovie and I think this tweet speaks by itself, nothing more to add.

marty⊰P&T⋆FRESH⊱ @mrsvanillaice No, people still don't understand. In the last two days I've watched Sebastian performing in both #FreshMovie and #PamAndTommy and his acting level reaches perfection. He performs in so many shapes and different variations, he gives me goosebumps and makes my jaw drop. No, people still don't understand. In the last two days I've watched Sebastian performing in both #FreshMovie and #PamAndTommy and his acting level reaches perfection. He performs in so many shapes and different variations, he gives me goosebumps and makes my jaw drop. https://t.co/X4BRTDfXCh

Fans of Daisy praised her and expressed their excitement for her role as Noa in Hulu's upcoming film.

Fans also expressed their joy at seeing the actors come together for a thriller that promises a good plot.

Catch Fresh on Hulu on March 4 and see a completely different side to Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Edited by Sabika