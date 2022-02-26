What to expect from RuPaul's Drag Race episode 8? Release date, trailer, and more

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 is set to return with a new episode on Friday. With drag queens’ count shrinking in the werkroom, the pressure to shine in every episode can be seen on the contestants’ faces.

A total of nine queens remain for the upcoming episode, which will also have an elimination round. Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, Willow Pill, Lady Camden, Jorgeous, Jasmine Kennedie, Kerry Colby, DeJa Skye, and Bosco are set to continue in episode 8 as the previous installment was a non-elimination round.

Comedian and actor Alec Mapa will be the guest judge. The official synopsis of season 14 episode 8 of the competition series reads,

"The queens sing and dance in '60s girls groups The Rupremes, The Runettes and The Shangrulas; comedian Alec Mapa guest judges.”

When will RuPaul's Drag Race episode 8 air?

The eighth episode of the reality show's season 14 aired on Friday, February 25 on VH1. The 43-minute episode will also be available on Paramount+.

Those who don’t have access to the channels can opt to watch it on different streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode?

Titled '60s Girl Groups, RuPaul's Drag Race episode 8 will feature the queens supporting Jasmine Kennedie, who recently came out on the show’s Untucked episode.

The network dropped the episode’s trailer that featured RuPaul Charles giving the contestants a mini challenge called Reading Is Fundamental. According to the trailer, the hot topics that will be part of the task include the rumored love match between Orion Story and Jorgeous, Willow Pill’s size, and Charles’ disappointment in the drag queens’ fashion sense.

The preview also dealt with the participants throwing shade at each other, Lady Camden calls Jorgeous “a waste of time,” while Angeria Paris VanMichaels makes fun of Camden's jawline. A minor feud will also feature between Jorgeous and Kerry Colby, according to a preview clip.

While the guest judge will be Alec Mapa, the regular panel will consist of Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews. Charles will be the host and mentor of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 8.

The reality TV show airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 pm ET on VH1.

Edited by Sabika