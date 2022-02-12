Why fans can’t stop talking about Maddy Morphosis and Jasmine Kennedie’s drama in RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

The sixth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 turned out to be quite dramatic. Interestingly, this time, Daya Betty and DeJa Sky were not the center of the drama, but instead, it was Maddy Morphosis and Jasmine Kennedie.

In the latest episode, the drag queens were challenged to create designs using unconventional items bought by Michelle Visage from Glamazon. While the contestants created incredible ensembles, judges were least impressed with Kennedie and Morphosis’ creations.

They landed at the bottom, leaving Morphosis furious. She said on camera:

“I am not going home to Jasmine, especially not after what happened in the Untucked.”

Viewers then caught a glimpse of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked that featured the two queens getting involved in a verbal fight. For those unaware, RuPaul Charles reveals behind-the-scenes drama and unseen footage of the contestants in the Untucked aftershow.

Fans had mixed opinions about the drama

A glimpse of Morphosis and Kennedie’s drama aired in Episode 6. In the clip, all the contestants were in The Werk Room, where Morphosis was seen stressing about the lip sync round.

After predicting that she and Kennedie would land in the bottom two, she said:

“I’ve already sent one bit*h home, so now I just have to focus on sending Jasmine home. I know my drag, I know what I present. I am not going home tonight.”

This irked Kennedie as she responded:

“I’m not worried about this lip sync. I do this on a daily basis in New York City. This is my bread and butter. So I’m not going in with the mindset of worrying about Maddy, or worrying about anyone else.”

Although it looked like their feud would turn into a nasty brawl, Morphosis didn’t bring it up later. Meanwhile, couldn't stop talking about the two and their arguments. Check out the netizen's mixed reactions:

giselle @giselleiscunty #DragRace #RupaulsDragRace Wait cause Jasmine kinda ate Maddy up in untucked Wait cause Jasmine kinda ate Maddy up in untucked 😭 #DragRace #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/bi3M227klc

Sarah @Dream_Legos #RupaulsDragRace THAT SNEAK PEEK OF UNTUCKED DRAMA BETWEEN JASMINE AND MADDY GOT ME LIKE.... #DragRace THAT SNEAK PEEK OF UNTUCKED DRAMA BETWEEN JASMINE AND MADDY GOT ME LIKE.... #DragRace, #RupaulsDragRace https://t.co/i6Hgxwd8WI

Cam Grays @Cam_Arttrunk #rupaulsdragrace #Untucked I would NEVER expected the first big fight this season would involve Maddy of all of them. lol #DragRace I would NEVER expected the first big fight this season would involve Maddy of all of them. lol #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace #Untucked

PÉP DËÁN @BlazerN_Shades Oh so Maddy and Jasmine got into it. Backstage ohhhhh ok #rupaulsdragrace Oh so Maddy and Jasmine got into it. Backstage ohhhhh ok #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/qWVUmeQuP7

Maddy Morphosis eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race

As Morphosis predicted, she and Kennedie were at the bottom line prepping for a lip sync battle. The judges decided to save Kennedie, thus, Morphosis was eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14.

She made history on the show for being the first ever non-LGBTQ+ contestant to participate in the competition series. Even after receiving a lot of flak, she competed with full dedication and determination.

Watch Morphosis in an interview with Visage after being eliminated:

For the upcoming episode, only nine participants are left. RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 7 will air on February 18, Friday at 8.00 pm ET on VH1.

