1 bathroom for eleven people? 5 startling reveals Carson Kressley made after Celebrity Big Brother exit

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 star Carson Kressley opened up about his experience in the house, his relationship with other castmates, and his predictions for the winner of the show.

The former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star managed to make it to the final six despite facing the nomination block on Celebrity Big Brother three times and being labeled as a target early on in the show.

On his way out, Carson Kressley told his competitors to "keep it classy," a mantra that he had maintained throughout his time on the show. Kressley confessed to never playing the game sneakily, being loyal to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, and Miss USA Shanna Moakler.

However, in a recent episode, he sent home an ally during his reign as Head of Household (HOH) and described the move as "the only thing I regret about the show."

5 things Celebrity Big Brother star Carson Kressley revealed about his experience on the show

1) Kressley compared his experiences from I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother

Kressley revealed that although eleven people had to share a bathroom on Celebrity Big Brother, it was still easier than his experience on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. He said his experience with previous shows helped him deal with any uncomfortable situation on the latest show.

"I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is a much harder show because you're literally living in a jungle and eating, like, deer legs. This was actually quite comfortable. The one bathroom? Not great for 11 people, but we could manage, and after a while, you just got used to this weird communal living situation."

2) Kressley revealed his relationship with Todrick Hall on Celebrity Big Brother

The Celebrity Big Brother star confessed that being "sneaky" was a part of the game, but would still have expected some transparency from Todrick. Kressley revealed that Todrick envisioned a strong alliance with Miesha and struck a deal very soon into the HOH competition.

"I know it's a game, and I know being sneaky is part of it, but I had my first radar going up when he left our first alliance. I thought, 'Oh gosh, that's so sudden. We just got here and you're leaving already.' ...I just would have loved a little more transparency, I think."

3) Kressley admitted sending Shanna Moakler home was a big mistake

Kressley confessed that if given a chance, he would have done everything differently. He believed Shanna to be the "original ally" and regretted sending her home. He also wanted to send out a "big apology" to Shanna for evicting her from the show.

"Everybody in the house, at that point, was trying to turn us on Shanna, saying, 'She's playing both sides' and 'You can't trust her.' I don't know why we believed Miesha and Todrick, the ringleaders who have been trying to get rid of me the entire time. But I honestly thought Todrick had my back. They were so convincing."

4) Kressley hoped for Cynthia Bailey to win Celebrity Big Brother

Kressley revealed that he hoped for his "ride-or-die" Cynthia Bailey to win Celebrity Big Brother. Kressley also said that Toddrick and Miesha's alliance was "diabolical" and breaking it would be the lock to winning the show.

"Oh, well, I hope Cynthia has a shot — that would be such a sweet redemption....I'm hoping Lamar and Cynthia, or Todd and Cynthia. Anybody and Cynthia would be a win."

5) Kressley reflected on his experience on Celebrity Big Brother

Kressley revealed that what he thought would happen on the show was very different from the actual show. He said that he made the mistake of revealing that he knew many people and that made him expect that they would be honest and transparent, which wasn't the case.

"It was nothing like I imagined it would be. I just thought there would be rules of civility because we were all celebrities, and it's not like the regular game and wouldn't be so cutthroat....I guess I'm just naive, but it was a little more precarious than I had imagined."

Kressley also revealed his plans after his exit from Celebrity Big Brother. He confessed that after attending the live finale on Wednesday, he would go on a short vacation to Palm Springs to "decompress and get some Vitamin D" as he had been indoors for close to a month.

He also expressed that he would like it if Lamar Odom were to join him, but was unaware of Odom's schedule. If Odom joins him, Kressley plans on them having some "Lamargaritas" by the poolside.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan