What to expect from Celebrity Big Brother season 3? Lamar Odom’s dream about ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and more

The season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother will soon hit the screens on February 2, 2022 on CBS with the exciting cast members putting on their best game to win a grand prize of $250,000 and emerge as the winner of the reality show.

A sneak peek of Celebrity Big Brother season 3 was recently released, giving a glimpse of all the drama that fans can expect from the show, revealing the good, the emotional, and the wicked side of the houseguests.

What to expect from Celebrity Big Brother season 3

One thing that fans can expect from Celebrity Big Brother is that the show will be a hundred percent entertaining. In the new season, hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves, the fans will witness a lot of drama from their favorite celebrities. And looking at the clip from the show, one can definitely vouch for it.

The show clip shows all the houseguests happily gathered around the table and popping the champagne with Chris Kattan toasting for, “a wonderful time and to being kind and lovely to each other... thus far.”

Although the clip shows everyone being cheerful, Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges in his Diary Room confessional said,

“very soon the knives are going to come out, people's throats are going to start being cut and then we'll be sent home in body bags,"

The video also shows former basketball player Lamar Odom talking about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and how much he misses her.

He opens up to fellow contestant and singer Todrick Hall about the dream in which he saw his ex-wife, “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” To which Hall asked, “Who’s your ex wife?”

“You don’t know her?” asked a surprised Odom.

After which Hall specifically asked about how many ex wives he’s had, “Just the one and only,” the athlete replied.

Though the ex-flames are no longer on talking terms, from the video it was clear that the athlete misses Khloe a lot and wishes that he could take that time back.

About Celebrity Big Brother

The reality show Celebrity Big Brother, a spin-off series of the American adaptation of Big Brother created by John de Mol, shows 11 houseguests locked inside the iconic Big Brother house with no connection to the outside world.

One contestant is voted out each week, leaving only one celebrity at the end of the show winning a grand prize of $250,000.

Starting on February 2, 2022, the show will air multiple nights each week throughout February with the final episode streaming on February 23, 2022 on CBS.

