Why did Chris Kattan quit ‘Saturday Night Live’? Comedian’s career explored ahead of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ premiere

Chris Kattan's life has never been the same since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2003. Known as one of the biggest TV comedy stars in the world, Chris Kattan’s career took a nosedive after quitting the NBC series.

After a tumultuous career, Chris Kattan will now be seen as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother, premiering on February 2 on CBS.

Chris Kattan's career explored ahead of Celebrity Big Brother

American actor and comedian Chris Kattan climbed the success ladder after working in the NBC’s sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1996-2003. Viewers loved his role as Mango, an animalistic man, Doug Butabi in A Night at the Roxbury and his other characters of Mr. Peppers, Gay Hitler, Suel Forrester Azrael Abyss, and Kyle DeMarco.

Kattan’s notable impressions of celebrities like Clay Aiken, Ben Affleck, Ricky Martin, Al Pacino, Kid Rock, Kerri Strug, and several others on Saturday Night Live were highly appreciated by all in the sundry.

After quitting Saturday Night Live in 2003, Kattan continued working on TV shows. In 2008, the star appeared in a Diet Pepsi Max commercial during Super Bowl XLII. Next year in 2009, Kattan starred in the television miniseries Bollywood Hero starring Neha Dhupia and Toby Huss alongside other star cast members.

At the end of the same year, the 51-year-old actor appeared in a supporting role on the show The Middle and as a guest star in an episode of How I Met Your Mother. Despite his exit from Saturday Night Live, the actor was welcomed back with a great cheer on their Christmas special episode hosted by Jimmy Fallon on December 17, 2011.

Again in 2014, he reprised his former Saturday Night Live character Mango in Missy Elliot's video Shut It Down on the show.

After giving some of the incredible acting performances in shows, Kattan decided to put on dancing shoes for Dancing With the Stars in 2017, but he was the first star to be eliminated from the show due to his stiff moments. The actor later revealed the stiff movements were due to a back injury caused during a 2001 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The actor spoke about his injuries along with other tales in his 2019 tell-all memoir titled Baby Don’t Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live.

Kattan was again paired with Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, and Tracy Morgan and special guest Ariana Grande in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2018. The four actors reprised the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch performance of I Wish It Was Christmas Today with Ariana.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kattan will now be seen competing against the other 10 contestants on Celebrity Big Brother, which is expected to have Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan as executive producers, airing on February 2 on CBS.

Edited by Ashish Yadav