Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau's relationship timeline explored as Celebrity Big Brother star unfollows boyfriend

Monday's elimination on Celebrity Big Brother witnessed the dramatic exit of contestant Shanna Moakler. Following her departure from the show, Shanna and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau unfollowed each other on Instagram and made headlines.

Shanna's exit occurred on Monday and the couple unfollowed each other the next day. Moreover, many reports say that the current situation is due to Shanna's closeness with contestant Lamar Odom on the show.

A look at Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau's relationship

Dating since 2020, Shanna and Matthew have always been in the limelight due to their on-and-off relationship. Previously, Miss New York was married to drummer Travis Barker until 2008. However, in May 2021, she opened up about her love-life to US Weekly and shared,

“I’m with my boyfriend, Matthew. I’m super happy. We’re in such a great place and the things that I create with him, I’m not recycling from my past relationship,”

However, Moaker received her biggest heartbreak last year when her daughter Alabama took to Instagram to express her dislike for her mother's boyfriend by posting,

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her.”

The American model strongly believes that her children were being gaslighted by her ex-husband Travis.

Things took an unexpected turn in July 2021, when Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau called it quits for the first time. But their breakup did not last long as they reunited after three months.

Surprisingly, the couple have been experiencing a rocky road again since Moakler's eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

In one of the Celebrity Big Brother episodes, Shanna was spotted helping 42-year-old Lamar Odom apply a couple of gold treatment masks under his eyes. As she pressed one of the masks onto his cheek, she pointed out that it was "wetter." Lamar jokingly said, "That's always better."

Shanna's immediate response to him was,

"It's always better when it's wetter! That's my motto."

Fans were quick to notice the 'unfollowing' activity between Matthew and Shanna after her elimination.

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau unfollowing each other (Image via Sportskeeda)

Why was Shanna Moakler eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother?

In an interesting turn of events, contestants Todrick Hall and Miesha Nate got the ball in their court by successfully manipulating Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey to eliminate Shanna.

Prior to elimination, Hall and Nate manipulated the two members of the trio, whispering that their third member was a two-faced player who could be a threat to anyone in the house.

Eventually, Carsson and Cynthia voted out their only ally in the game, Shanna, leaving her highly disappointed.

