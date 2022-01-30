How rich is Teddi Mellencamp? Net worth explored ahead of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ premiere

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) who will next be seen on Celebrity Big Brother.

Teddi is married to Skyline Security CEO Edwin Arroyave and is the daughter of popular musician John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci. Her estimated net worth is $12 million, which is the combined value of her and her husband.

Although she was born and married to the rich, Mellencamp has worked hard to create her own identity. She became popular when she entered RHOBH Season 8, however, her stint lasted until Season 11. She is close to her co-star Kylie Richards.

The 50-year-old celebrity also made a fortune by making appearances on TV shows including Megyn Kelly Today, The Real, Watch What Happens: Live, Flipping Out, Access Hollywood Live, Vanderpump Rules, Steve, and Celebrity Page. She has also done the 2019 film, Next Level.

Teddi Mellencamp is also an entrepreneur

Over the years, Mellencamp has earned name and fame not only through her on-screen work, but also by running her own business. The RHOBH star is a certified nutrition and wellness coach/trainer and runs a weight loss program, All In By Teddi. The business has turned out to be a multi-million dollar venture.

Mellencamp and her husband have also invested in real estate. The couple recently purchased a home in Los Angeles worth $6.5 million. It is not too far from their previous home in Beverly Hills that they bought in 2018 for $4.07 million. Prior to this, they sold their last property for $3.2 million in 2019.

The married couple have been together since 2011 and have three children together.

Who will join Mellencamp in Celebrity Big Brother?

In addition to Mellencamp, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will also be graced by Cynthia Bailey, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kattan, Shanna Moakler, Lamar Odom, Meisha Tate, Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Todd Bridges.

The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

"Celebrities live together in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

The celebrity contestant who will be able to survive till the end of the competition will win a $250,000 cash prize. The show is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 2, at 8.00 pm ET.

Also Read Article Continues below

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will end on February 23.

Edited by Ashish Yadav