What is Carson Kressley’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ premiere

The multi-talented Carson Kressley is set to become one of the celebrity contestants on Celebrity Big Brother. News of Kressley entering Celebrity Big Brother has been making huge rounds over the internet, and his personality is such that he can become a tough competition to other contestants in the game.

Carson Kressley is a famous multi-talented personality. He is an actor, producer, designer, stylist, and author. He rose to fame with Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from the Bravo series in 2003.

Kressley has previously appeared as a judge on reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race. His notable works include The Perfect Man, The Year Without a Santa Claus, etc. He is currently on board for Bravo's new series Get a Room.

With so much of his contributions, he has acquired a significant fortune from his career. Kressley's estimated net worth is $8 million.

Carson Kressley awards and achievements

Apart from films, Carson has had many more arrows in his quiver. He has worked as a fashion reviewer in gala events like The Academy Awards, Golden Globes, etc. He was also a panelist in 2005's Miss Universe pageant.

In a makeover show named How To Look Good Naked, he worked as a host. He has even participated in a celebrity dance reality show called Dancing with the Stars.

He also worked with Ralph Lauren and managed to pull off his own clothing line, 'Perfect.' Carson also represents The Melbourne Cup. He published his book Off The Cuff in 2004 and authored the children's storybook You’re Different and That’s Super.

In 2004, Carson's Queer Eye won the esteemed Emmy Awards under the Quality Reality Program category. In 2005, his TV show was nominated for the same category again.

All about the 'Celebrity Big Brother' premiere

Celebrity Big Brother season 3 will premiere February 2 on CBS TV. The show will be hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves. The season will have 15 episodes, reportedly counter-programming the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The show's format deals with 16 contestants who enter the Big Brother house as House Guests and co-exist by completely cutting off from the outside world for 100 days.

The show is returning after a break of 3 years and fans are super excited. The contestant list has excited fans of the show and has already started gaining the limelight.

Edited by R. Elahi