What is Cynthia Bailey’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ premiere

Cynthia Bailey is a reality TV star who has entertained fans for 11 seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). Now she's returning to television with another show in her pocket.

She will be next seen in CBS' Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 alongside ten houseguests. Before television shows, she was a successful model, and most of her fortune came from her modeling career.

She has walked the runway for multiple fashion shows and top-end brands. Cynthia Bailey has been featured on the Essence magazine cover twice and appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Elle, and Vanity Fair magazine spreads.

The celebrity has also appeared in music videos and a few movies and series. Her breakthrough came with RHOA in 2010. Over the years, she made a significant fortune. Her estimated net worth is $2.5 million.

Cynthia Bailey’s rumored salary on RHOA

Cynthia Bailey made big bucks with her modeling career but got the real deal on the Bravo show. She reportedly earned between $300,000 to $500,000 per season.

The network approached Bailey because of her friendship with RHOA star NeNe Leakes and her relationship with nightclub owner Peter Thomas. Bailey and Thomas’ wedding was featured in the show.

Apart from being an entertainment celebrity, Bailey is also an entrepreneur. She opened her modeling school in 2011 in Atlanta and has appeared as a guest judge in several pageants, including the 65th Miss Universe competition.

She is also the founder of the wine cellar, Bailey Room Wine Cellar, and event space, The Bailey Room. The 54-year-old diva owns a $940,000 house in Atlanta and calls it “Lake Bailey”.

In personal life, her marriage with Thomas ended in 2016, and she is now married to Mike Hill. Bailey has a daughter named Noelle Forde Robinson with former boyfriend, Leon Robinson.

What does she have to say about ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

Cynthia Bailey is super excited to be joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. Expressing her emotions, she told ET Canada:

“I just finished 11 years of doing RHOA. I had such an amazing time on that show. And this is my next chapter. So, all I really wanted, all I really prayed for in my next chapter, was to be able to continue to be on TV and have fun. Well, hello, Celebrity Big Brother. It’s television, and it’s fun. So, thank you, God, for making my dream come true.”

Apart from Bailey, Celebrity Big Brother will also include Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kattan, Lamar Odom, Mirai Nagasu, Todrick Hall, Todd Bridges, Chris Kirkpatrick, Meisha Tate and Teddi Mellencamp.

Season 3 is set to premiere Wednesday, February 2 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar