Who is the richest star on 'RHOA'? Rumored salaries and net worth explored

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is all set to return with a new season on Bravo. The series will feature some new faces along with regular housewives.

Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Drew Side will return to RHOA Season 14 along with Shereé Whitfield, who appeared in seasons 1, 9, and 10.

The newest member to join the housewives will be former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross. Plus, Marlo Hampton will now appear as a full-time cast member on RHOA.

These six ladies are not commoners but celebrities who live in mansions and have quite a happening life. Their net worth is commendable, and that will now see a hike with the upcoming season.

On that note, let’s find out who is the richest star on RHOA Season 14.

Inside ‘RHOA’ cast members’ fortune

1) Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who is also a popular television personality, entrepreneur, and record producer. She has been part of RHOA since its second season and has reportedly been earning $450,000 per episode.

Rose to fame as a member of famous band Xscape, Burruss went on to achieve several milestones in her music career. She also owns a chain of restaurants with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Thanks to her hard work and talent, the RHOA star has an estimated net worth of $30 million. The whopping amount makes her the richest housewife among the cast members of the Bravo show.

2) Sanya Richards-Ross

Sanya Richards-Ross is going to be the newcomer in RHOA, starting from the latest season. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she grew up playing basketball along with participating in track and field events.

The world knows her as an Olympian who won gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. From there, Ross has bagged numerous medals and titles for the country. She will now be seen on a television reality series for the first time.

With her sports career, the track and field athlete has earned a net worth of $2.5 million. The star’s salary per episode has not yet been revealed.

3) Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora is an actress and singer who has appeared in multiple television shows and films. Her first project was the TV movie Divas, and she later rose to fame with her role as Chantel in the Disney series That’s So Raven.

Some of her projects are Without a Trace, The Game, Girlfriends, What I Like About You, Step Up, and White Chicks. Sidora’s entertainment career led to her reported net worth of $1.5 million.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, RHOA also stars three more housewives. Take a look at their net worth as well.

4) TV actress and model Kenya Moore: $800,000

5) Fashion designer and reality TV star Shereé Whitfield: $800,000 (per season salary is rumored to be $550,000)

6) Fashion entrepreneur Marlo Hampton: $600,000

When will ‘RHOA’ Season 14 premiere?

The cast list of RHOA Season 14 was released after two regulars, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, announced their exit from the show.

In a statement, Williams said:

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the RHOA ladies are all set to appear in the upcoming season, which is expected to be filled with drama, gossip, and an elite lifestyle.

As per the network’s page, RHOA Season 14 will premiere on November 28 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Shaheen Banu