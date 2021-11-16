'RHOA' cast list: Meet Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore and others

Season 14 of RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) will feature some fan favorites and a few new faces. Series regulars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will be returning for the new season.

Original cast member Shereé Whitfield will be starring on the show as well after being featured on the show's first season in 2008. After leaving ahead of RHOA's fifth season, she officially returned for season 9 but left again after season 10 in 2018.

Former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will be joining as a brand new Housewife. After featuring as a longtime friend on the show, Marlo Hampton will become a full-time cast member on the upcoming season.

Meet the cast of RHOA

1) Drew Sidora

Hailing from Chicago, Sidora is a television and film actress, producer, entrepreneur, singer, and philanthropist.

She's starred in several roles including Disney’s That’s So Raven as Chantel, The Game, as Lucy Avila in the movie Step Up, and over 20 additional feature films.

Drew runs a charity organization, Dreammakers, which acts as a vocal crusader for young girls and women.

It's been a busy year for Drew between taking care of her husband and three children, directing her first feature film and moving into her dream home.

2) Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore is most popularly known for her career in the fashion industry. When Kenya was 22 years old, she won the title of Miss Michigan USA, and Miss USA.

Hailing from Detroit, Moore is an actress and producer best known for her roles in I Know You Killed Me, Dolls of Voodoo and The Confidant.

The RHOA star owns a self-founded hair care line, Kenya Moore Hair.

3) Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur and restaurateur.

The Atlanta-based star resides with her daughter Riley, son Ace, stepdaughter Kaela, and husband Todd Tucker.

Kandi owns several business ventures including luxury, cruelty-free cosmetic line Kandi Koated, clothing store Tags Boutique, lifestyle brand Bedroom Kandy and a steakhouse Blaze Steak and Seafood.

Other cast members on the season include Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.

