What is Shanna Moakler’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ premiere

Celebrity Big Brother is known to invite controversial stars as houseguests, and Shanna Moakler is one of them. She will be seen on the CBS show’s third season alongside 10 other celebrity contestants.

She is an actress, TV personality, entrepreneur, and a model with an estimated $15 million net worth. Moakler has been modeling since the age of 15 and has been featured in magazines like Cosmopolitan, Playboy, and Brentwood.

The 46-year-old celebrity is a beauty pageant star as well. She was crowned Miss New York USA and Miss USA in 1995. Over the years, she has appeared in multiple TV shows including Hollywood Exes, Pacific Blue, Dancing with the Stars and Meet the Bakers.

Shanna Moakler was once married to Travis Barker

Moakler was married to musician Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008 and had two kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama. The ex-couple's divorce turned nasty when Barker accused Moakler of allegedly spending more money on child care.

Although the duo is living separate lives, the model couldn’t stop taking a dig at the Blink-182 drummer’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Last October, Kardashian and Barker got engaged and the latter’s ex-wife made a sarcastic comment. Reacting to the engagement news, Moakler told Page Six:

"Really, they got engaged? I haven't heard anything about it. I think they're very deserving of one another. I hope they get good ratings."

Prior to Barker, the Playboy model dated Oscar De La Hoya, Billy Idol, and Dennis Quaid. She has a daughter named Atiana with Hoya. Moakler is currently in a relationship with Matthew Rondeau after breaking up last year in July, and patching things up later.

All about ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is all set to air its first episode on Wednesday, February 2 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. The show will end on February 23.

It will welcome 11 cast members including Moakler, Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley, Chris Kattan, Meisha Tate, Todd Bridges, and Teddi Mellencamp.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 reads:

"Celebrities live together in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

The contestant who lasts till the end will win $250,000. The previous season's winners were Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 1) and singer Tamar Braxton (Season 2).

Edited by Danyal Arabi