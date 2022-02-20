Jasmine Kennedie's coming out video: Internet in awe of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star's brave reveal

The internet was left in awe as RuPaul's Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie came out during an episode of the VH1-backed show. In the four-minute-long clip, the drag queen revealed, while shedding tears, how she was "scared" and had held back from revealing her true identity.
As fellow contestants soothed her, she further elaborated that she had almost started hormone therapy before joining the show.
Jasmine Kennedie further said:
"I definitely do feel that I am trans, and I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so long because I didn't want to hurt my dad. But, I can't lie about it anymore: I am trans."
"Very proud": Fans react to Jasmine Kennedie's coming out story
As the drag queen broke down during the episode of Untucked, fellow queens and fans showered her with praise. She was told how courageous she was for sharing her story.
Soon after RPDR's official Twitter page dropped the video, the internet was flooded with comments that spoke only of Jasmine Kennedie's bravery.
The drag queen wrote that growing up, she would always feel "different"
After the episode aired, Jasmine took to social media to express herself further. In a lengthy note, she noted how widely-known Chicago showgirl Mimi Marks gave her a "rush of emotion" and pushed her towards wanting to be a "beautiful and confident trans woman."
As she thanked Kerri Colby and drag mom Mancie Mandell, the RPDR star also confirmed that she had begun her Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).
She wrote:
"I am now at a place in my life where I feel confident enough to finally start living my truth and stop worry about what others think. I started my HRT (hormone replacement therapy) a couple months after coming back from drag race and I couldn’t be more happier."
Jasmine's coming-out moment on TV was extraordinary. It allowed her to live life proudly and help those internally struggling to share their truth.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 breaths of air on VH1 every Friday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.