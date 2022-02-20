Jasmine Kennedie's coming out video: Internet in awe of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star's brave reveal

The internet was left in awe as RuPaul's Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie came out during an episode of the VH1-backed show. In the four-minute-long clip, the drag queen revealed, while shedding tears, how she was "scared" and had held back from revealing her true identity.

As fellow contestants soothed her, she further elaborated that she had almost started hormone therapy before joining the show.

Jasmine Kennedie further said:

"I definitely do feel that I am trans, and I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so long because I didn't want to hurt my dad. But, I can't lie about it anymore: I am trans."

"Very proud": Fans react to Jasmine Kennedie's coming out story

As the drag queen broke down during the episode of Untucked, fellow queens and fans showered her with praise. She was told how courageous she was for sharing her story.

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace



So proud of @JasmineKennedie for finding the courage to share her journey, and major props to @KerriColby, “You owe it to yourself to be happy, and to live your life as the human being that you want to be.” 🏳️‍⚧️So proud of @JasmineKennedie for finding the courage to share her journey, and major props to @KerriColby, @hereisbosco , & @kornbreadTMFS for inspiring us all season long! “You owe it to yourself to be happy, and to live your life as the human being that you want to be.” 🏳️‍⚧️ So proud of @JasmineKennedie for finding the courage to share her journey, and major props to @KerriColby, @hereisbosco, & @kornbreadTMFS for inspiring us all season long! 💘 https://t.co/jPjWWteTuP

Soon after RPDR's official Twitter page dropped the video, the internet was flooded with comments that spoke only of Jasmine Kennedie's bravery.

♔ rhiannon ♔ @adorejantrixsy @jasminekennedie i am so proud of you!!! thank you so much for sharing your truth. you are such a beautiful person inside and out and we are here to support you every step of the way!! @jasminekennedie i am so proud of you!!! thank you so much for sharing your truth. you are such a beautiful person inside and out and we are here to support you every step of the way!! 💕 https://t.co/Vh42ieZbqB

Nightwings husband @nephil1682 @RuPaulsDragRace @RuPawl_Official @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS Can’t imagine coming out on national tv. Props to you all for sharing your stories. Your moment will help so many young trans kids that need people like you to help guide them on their journey. Props to you all. @RuPaulsDragRace @RuPawl_Official @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS Can’t imagine coming out on national tv. Props to you all for sharing your stories. Your moment will help so many young trans kids that need people like you to help guide them on their journey. Props to you all.

EssenceofDrag @EssenceofDrag @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS This was such a beautiful conversation and I’m so glad Drag Race has given these queens all the opportunity to talk about their experiences. This conversation unexpectedly really hit hard for me love all these beautiful trans queens and hope we get more in the future @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS This was such a beautiful conversation and I’m so glad Drag Race has given these queens all the opportunity to talk about their experiences. This conversation unexpectedly really hit hard for me love all these beautiful trans queens and hope we get more in the future

🌼 @SPAREBIKES @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS ive never seen such a candid discussion of transitioning on tv, i felt so seen by jasmine- her emotions resonated with me so strongly as a trans person and i want to hold her hand and tell her shes got this, shes incredible and i see you, i understand you, and you are loved 🏳️‍⚧️ @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS ive never seen such a candid discussion of transitioning on tv, i felt so seen by jasmine- her emotions resonated with me so strongly as a trans person and i want to hold her hand and tell her shes got this, shes incredible and i see you, i understand you, and you are loved 🏳️‍⚧️💕

Greg @holagrego @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS Living your truth, in this world, is one of the bravest things you could ever do. This shared moment of humanity and sisterhood was so real and so beautiful. @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS Living your truth, in this world, is one of the bravest things you could ever do. This shared moment of humanity and sisterhood was so real and so beautiful.

Casey Suddeth @CasedCrusader @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS Got me tearing up on my break at work! Thank you, all of you, for sharing your truth. This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen 🤘 @RuPaulsDragRace @jasminekennedie @kerricolby @hereisbosco @kornbreadTMFS Got me tearing up on my break at work! Thank you, all of you, for sharing your truth. This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen 🤘😭

The drag queen wrote that growing up, she would always feel "different"

After the episode aired, Jasmine took to social media to express herself further. In a lengthy note, she noted how widely-known Chicago showgirl Mimi Marks gave her a "rush of emotion" and pushed her towards wanting to be a "beautiful and confident trans woman."

As she thanked Kerri Colby and drag mom Mancie Mandell, the RPDR star also confirmed that she had begun her Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

She wrote:

"I am now at a place in my life where I feel confident enough to finally start living my truth and stop worry about what others think. I started my HRT (hormone replacement therapy) a couple months after coming back from drag race and I couldn’t be more happier."

Jasmine's coming-out moment on TV was extraordinary. It allowed her to live life proudly and help those internally struggling to share their truth.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 breaths of air on VH1 every Friday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

