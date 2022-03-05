Why was Ordinary Joe cancelled? Cause explored as sliding door-themed series shuts shop

Unfortunately, all three of Joe Kimbreau's timelines are coming to an end in Ordinary Joe as NBC announced the cancelation of the series.

Created by Matt Reeves and based on The Format by Caleb Ranson, the series revolves around Joe Kimbreau as he makes a life-changing decision at his graduation. The show follows him on three parallel timelines as he chooses different destinies. The series was developed by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner.

Why was Ordinary Joe canceled?

In a recent announcement, NBC revealed that they would not be moving forward with a second season of Ordinary Joe, starring Jimmy Wolk. The news broke a month after the airing of season 1 finale. It wasn't exactly a surprise as the Sliding Doors-themed series did not perform well, ranking it as NBC's lowest-rated drama of the season. The cancelation was reported by Deadline.

Ordinary Joe averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. In the live + 7 day ratings, the series averaged a 0.47 with 3.41 million, bringing in an additional 44% in the demographic and 50% more viewers.

More about the NBC series

NBC's Ordinary Joe was originally conceived by Matt Reeves, who took a Sliding Doors approach to its storytelling, depicting three possible paths taken by an optimistic college graduate. In one timeline, Joe followed his father's footsteps and became a cop, in another he followed his passion and became a rock star, and in the third, he married his love as a health care worker.

In an interview with EW, Reeves shared,

"This idea hit me personally, wondering about the choices that you could have made. I was looking to do a story that was in the world of the kind of drama that Felicity was in. I love those kinds of serialized stories about the intimate moments in characters' lives. Everybody has that moment where they look back and they think about certain crossroads."

He further added,

"They think, 'God, I could have done this. I could've done that. And what would my life be like?' I really wanted to do a show that sort of embraced the idea of how we're not in control of our lives. You're in control of your choices, but you're not in control of the timing of things."

The series aired in September 2021 and concluded its 13-episode run on January 24, 2022. The series stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, and Charlie Barnett in lead roles, while the recurring cast includes David Warshofsky, Anne Ramsay, Adam Rodriguez, John Gluck, Joe Carroll, Gabrielle Byndloss, Jason Burkey, Jack Coleman, Christine Adams, David Paluck, and Wynn Everett.

Readers can stream Ordinary Joe on Hulu.

