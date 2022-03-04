When will Jamie Dornan's The Tourist air on HBO Max? Air time, release date and more

Jamie Dornan has returned to television with a gripping comedy-thriller, The Tourist.

Directed by Chris Sweeney, the series is filmed and set in Australia and follows the story of a Northern Irishman. He is involved in a very deliberate car crash caused by a tanker truck and wakes up in rural Australia suffering from amnesia.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series.

When is the 'The Tourist' expected to air?

The Tourist premiered on January 1 on BBC One in the UK, next day on Stan in Australia, and is distributed internationally by All3Media. The series will be available to stream on HBO Max starting March 3.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"When a man wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use the few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him."

It stars Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alex Dimitriades, Genevieve Lemon, Danny Adcock, Damon Herriman, Alex Andreas, Maria Mercedes and Michael Ibbotson.

The action-packed trailer for The Tourist dropped earlier last month and saw Jamie Dornan in a completely new look. The clip begins with the man driving in the Australian Outback, jamming to the lyrics of "Bette Davis Eyes" before a huge truck crashes into him. The scene then cuts to The Man sipping on beer and asking, "Why would somebody want me dead?".

The series will definitely have its viewers on the edge of your seat, thanks to all the gunfights, explosions, car chases, blood, sweat and tears.

The series has six hour-long episodes and is written by Harry Williams and Jack Williams. Not only is the series a gripping thriller, but also a comedy which will have viewers hooked and laughing out at the man's ordeal. It has already received high praise from U.K.-based audiences.

Readers can stream The Tourist on HBO Max starting today.

