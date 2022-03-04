When will The Batman stream on HBO Max? Expected release date and more about the Robert Pattinson-starrer

2022 seems like a fantastic year for superhero lovers, and the Caped Crusader has a big role to play in it. The Batman, the first live-action Batman film since Justice League, has a lot riding on it.

The film, which stars Robert Pattinson, looks back at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast portraying significant allies and rivals.

The return of The Dark Knight to the big screen is something that all fans have been anticipating, but if you prefer to watch the film from the comfort of your own home, that option will also be available. This handy guide will address all of your questions about when you'll be able to watch it on HBO Max.

When will Matt Reeves' The Batman arrive on HBO Max?

The Batman is set to arrive on HBO Max 45 days post its theater debut.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on March 4, 2022, making the estimated streaming date April 19, 2022. The date, however, has not yet been officially announced.

Last year, Warner Bros. decided to release movies in cinemas and on HBO Max on the same day. Several fans anticipated the same with Pattinson's Batman movie.

However, plans changed, and Warner Bros. declared that starting 2022, their movies will not be available for streaming until 45 days after their theater premiere.

We haven't received formal confirmation of the movie's streaming date, and depending on how well the film performs at the box office, the film's streaming release date could be postponed.

When will the movie be leaving the streaming service?

The wonderful news right now is that The Batman will be here to stay after it airs on HBO Max.

With movies like The Suicide Squad, audiences only had roughly a month to watch the film on HBO Max. But that was due to the fact that those films were released on the same day.

That appears to be a thing of the past now, at least for the time being. So one doesn't have to worry about the movie leaving HBO Max soon after it arrives.

Matt Reeves directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. In addition to Pattinson, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

