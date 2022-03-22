One Perfect Shot: When will it air on HBO Max and what is the show all about?

An all-star docu-series featuring acclaimed filmmakers talking about their greatest shots, that's what HBO Max's upcoming series One Perfect Shot is all about.

Created by director Ava DuVernay, the Max Original half-hour documentary series will celebrate impactful movie moments guided by Hollywood's most exhilarating directors like Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Michael Mann, Jon M. Chu and more.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the HBO Max docu-series.

When is the One Perfect Shot expected to air?

HBO Max's One Perfect Shot is set to premiere on March 24. The series is said to feature filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee and Michael Mann.

It will also include blockbuster films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip and Heat.

The synopsis for the docu-series reads:

"Created for television by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name, each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot."

The docu-series was created for television by Ava DuVernay and is inspired by the Twitter account of the same name. It will have six episodes in total, which will all be released on the day of the premiere.

Trailer for the HBO Max docu-series

The trailer for the docu-series dropped last week and featured several filmmakers and film snippets. Each episode of One Perfect Shot will revolve around one acclaimed director with an array of visual tools to explain their most iconic shots. They will walk through the scene in a 360-degree manner and allow viewers to enjoy the immersiveness of moviemaking.

Director and host Ava DuVernay recently gave a sneak peek at her own behind-the-scenes directing techniques in an interview with InStyle:

"I pick what I want to get out of the scene and through music, color, performance, and words, I’m able to manufacture and change how you think. I can be in your head, and I love it. There are images in each ﬁlm that make me feel proud."

The docu-series is executively produced by Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller, and Sonia Slutsky. It is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted television in association with Warner Horizon and ARRAY Filmworks.

Catch One Perfect Shot streaming on HBO Max from March 24.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul