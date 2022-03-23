When will Moon Knight air on Disney+? Release date, trailer, and more about the Marvel series

An unusual Marvel superhero is all set to join the gang with its own series, Moon Knight, this month.

Created by Jeremy Slater, the series revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a mystery involving Egyptian gods and his multiple identities like Steven Grant.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming mini-series.

When is Moon Knight expected to air?

Marvel's Moon Knight is all set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30. The series will star Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel, Lucy Thackeray, F. Murray Abraham, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Saffron Hocking, Sofia Asir, Antonia Salib, Ahmed Dash, Hazem Ehab, Amr Al-Qadi, Zizi Dagher, and Karim El-Hakim.

The synopsis for the series reads,

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector."

More about the superhero

The series is based on the comics and like many superheroes, Marc Spector's history is tragic. A son to a Rabbi, he joins the Marines and gets dishonorably discharged for striking an officer. After this, he joined the CIA with his brother Randall and killed him for murdering his girlfriend.

After quitting the CIA, Marc started boxing illegally and befriended Frenchie Duchamp. The two became mercenaries for the highest bidder, eventually meeting Black Spectre, who mortally wounded Marc and left him to die in the desert. Marc was then found by Marlene Alraune, who laid him down near an idol of the Egyptian god of the mood, Khonshu.

Khonshu promised to save Marc's life in exchange for his body being used as an avatar to do his bidding, to which Marc agreed, and developed his persona of Moon Knight. However, this led to the birth of two other identities of Marc that helped him with his superhero duties: Steven Grant, a millionaire who could fund his costumes and gadgets, and Jake Lockley, a cab driver who can gather information about targets at street level.

Sadly, given Marc's traumatic past and the spirit of Khonshu inside him, having three identities led him to develop a Dissociative Identity Disorder or Multiple Personality Disorder.

Trailer for the Marvel series

The trailer dropped in January this year, followed by a countdown teaser clip that dropped yesterday. The trailer features Steven Grant and his insomnia, who is often confused between his dreams and his actual life. He then comes across a hidden phone and realizes about his alter ego Marc. Steven then meets Arthur, who sees his chaos in a positive way and asks him to embrace it.

The series will have six episodes in total, titled, Disassociation, Lost My Temper, Above the Law, Blood Moon, Darkest Knight, and Spector (Shake It Up). The first episode will be released on premiere day, followed by a weekly release every Wednesday.

Catch Moon Knight streaming on Disney+ from March 30.

Edited by Sabika