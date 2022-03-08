Is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey based on a novel? All about Samuel L. Jackson's next series

Samuel L. Jackson is all set to turn into a grumpy old man with dementia in Apple TV+'s upcoming series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, Debbie Allen, Hanelle Culpepper, and Guillermo Navarro, the series revolves around a lonely ninety-three-year-old man with dementia who is temporarily able to remember his past and uses the time to investigate the death of his nephew.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series.

Is 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' based on a novel?

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is based on a novel by Walter Mosley. It follows an elderly man with severe dementia, Ptolemy Grey, who lives alone. His life turns upside down when his nephew and caretaker, Reggie, is shot dead. After receiving temporary treatment for his dementia, he used this time to solve his nephew's murder and tie up loose ends.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy Grey is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager, Robyn. When they learn about a treatment that will restore Ptolemy's memories, it begins a journey towards shocking truths."

The cast of the Apple TV+ series includes Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, Cynthia McWilliams, Omar Benson Miller, Maury Ginsberg, and JoAnn Willette.

About the book

Written by Walter Mosley, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey revolves around a ninety-three-year-old Ptolemy Grey who has been forgotten by his family and friends and has sunken into a lonely dementia. His grand-nephew, Reggie, gets killed in a drive-by shooting, and Ptolemy becomes too suspicious of anyone else to allow them into his life until he meets Robyn.

Ptolemy then comes across a doctor touting an experimental drug that guarantees that he won't live till the age of ninety-four but will spend his last days in vigor and clarity. He then uses these last few days to revisit his own past and solve his nephew's murder.

The novel captures the compromised state of the protagonist’s mind with sensitivity and insight.

Check out the trailer

The official trailer for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey dropped last month and gave viewers a glimpse into the emotional series. It shows Jackson transforming into his newest role and giving a vulnerable and powerful performance that contrasts his usual action-hero roles. He embodies his signature strength with a new sensitive angle while taking on the harsh realities of aging.

Author Walter Mosley also serves as an executive producer alongside Diane Houslin and Samuel L. Jackson. It is a six-part series and will premiere the first two episodes on the day of release, followed by a new episode every Friday.

Viewers can watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Apple TV+, starting March 11.

