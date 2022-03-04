Is The Weekend Away based on a novel? Plot, air time, and more about Leighton Meester's Netflix film

Leighton Meester is all set to give her fans a new reason to love her with her latest thriller The Weekend Away, released on Netflix on March 3.

The movie has been directed by Kim Farrant and produced by Erica Steinberg, Charlie Morrison, and Ben Pugh. The film revolves around two best friends and a vacation done wrong. It is filled with a mysterious, anxiety-inducing, whodunit vibe to it.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the film.

Is The Weekend Away based on a novel?

The Weekend Away is based on the the best-selling book of the same name by Sarah Alderson. The plot of the film follows two best friends who plan a weekend away in Croatia. However, the fun ends and turns into a nightmare when Kate goes missing and is later found dead. Beth races to find out who killed her best friend.

The synopsis of the film reads,

"When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, a woman races to figure out what happened. However, each clue yields another unsettling deception."

The cast of the film includes Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Luke Norris, Amar Bukvic, Iva Mihalic, Adrian Pezdirc, Marko Braic, Lujo Kuncevic, Parth Thakerar, Sinisa Novkovic, Maro Drobnic, Bojan Ban, Ivana Krizmanic, Nenad Srdelic, and Ziad Bakri.

About the book

Written by Sarah Alderson, The Weekend Away revolves around best friends Orla and Kate. After Kate's messy divorce and Orla becoming a mother, things became difficult, so the two took their annual weekend away. The two headed to Lisbon and the next morning Orla found Kate missing.

As Orla tries to find her lost friend, she discovers a series of things that might threaten everything she holds dear. The book was published in 2020 and is a thriller-mystery.

Check out the trailer

The official trailer dropped earlier last month and was filled with many twists and turns that will put viewers on a seemingly never-ending thrill ride. It captures an exhilarating vacation gone horribly wrong when Beth and Kate go on a weekend trip.

The film has been rated TV-14, which means it will contain content that many parents might find inappropriate for children aged 14 years and under. It involves graphic violence, crude language, and suggestive dialog.

Viewers can watch The Weekend Away on Netflix starting today.

