How to choose a Netflix profile picture? Process explained as Marvel's The Defenders icons disappear from streaming platform

Netflix is known to let users add a little personal touch to their experience of streaming their favorite shows or films. The Defenders icons will no longer be available as an option for the profile picture as the show had left the streaming platform on March 1.

However, viewers can tweak their Netflix profiles by adding a custom photo to their account. Here's everything they need to know about creating a custom profile picture.

How to change the Netflix profile picture

Netflix has always been user-friendly and trendy, with icons from Bojack Horseman and several other popular shows. To change their profile picture, users can go to their Netflix account using the web browser of their choice. Once they are signed in, they should go to the upper right corner of the screen where the Netflix icon is.

Users should select the 'Manage Profiles' option and then click on the pencil over their icon, which will bring them to the 'Edit Profile' section. They can then choose from a variety of images and set one as their profile picture.

How to create a custom profile picture for Netflix?

Although it is easy to change your picture on Netflix, adding a custom photo is a little trickier. Users have two options to create a custom profile photo on Netflix. If the user recently connected their Facebook account with Netflix, the picture will appear as their Netflix symbol. If not, they will have to go through a Google Chrome extension called Custom Profile Picture for Netflix.

This extension allows Netflix users to change their Netflix icon to whatever they like. They can just download the extension from the Chrome webstore and install it. They should then return to the 'Manage Profiles' page and open Custom Profile Picture for Netflix, which will give them the option to update all of their profiles on their Netflix account with new photos. They will be required to save the image before Netflix lets them upload it to the extension.

Users should keep in mind that the photo needs to be a .jpeg file under 5MB.

Marvel's The Defenders and its icons

The Defenders left Netflix on March 1. Because of this, fans will no longer be able to choose profile pictures featuring characters from the show. If users have chosen the icon before, it will still be available in their 'Avatar History' for some time, but profiles that haven't ever picked one of the Defenders will be unable to do so now.

Six Marvel shows including The Defenders and Iron Fist will no longer be available on the streaming platform.

Edited by Siddharth Satish