Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming review: Madea's return guarantees humour and drama 

Tyler Perry's most beloved and iconic character, Madea, made her return in Netflix's A Madea Homecoming.

The film is produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry and is an adaptation of Perry's stage play Madea's Farewell Play. The film sees the return of the straightforward, gun-packed, sassy-talking black woman in a hilarious, drama-filled family reunion.

A Madea Homecoming: What to expect

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming brought back the most recognizable character in African-American culture, Madea. The character is loved by everyone and has spawned several films, plays, and shows. Madea was created by Tyler Perry and is a brash, stubborn, boisterous and overprotective old woman.

She is an elderly and feisty African American woman. In the film, she attends her great-grandson's college graduation party where things seem a bit off. Family secrets have been revealed, including cheating and a secret child, all wrapped in comedy.

Tyler Perry is known to have helped define black culture in America over the last decade, from his plays to his films where he has tackled issues like drugs, domestic violence, indefility and more from a black perspective. This is something one wouldn't usually see in mainstream Hollywood as the industry always misses the mark.

Out of all his creations, his character as Madea is the most iconic one. Madea is more significant than life, all thanks to her cheeky sense of humor, her sense of style and her snarky humor. As the title of the film suggests, A Madea Homecoming is a sort of return for Perry's beloved character.

Fans of Madea are aware that she is a no-nonsense, fun-loving character who would often advise others in a way that gets her in trouble with the law. Madea is also someone who always has everyone's best interests at heart. However, with all the family drama at the reunion, she might be overwhelmed by the secrets of the family, but not before she puts some people in their place first.

The synopsis for A Madea Homecoming reads:

"As she gathers her family under one roof for an unexpected reunion, Madea must learn to reconcile all the drama that comes with family and let go of old baggage."

The film sees Madea dragging the messy characters out of hiding, all through some threats, some good old-fashioned initimadation and a whole lot of sass. It delivers everything the fans have been looking forward to and is also a perfect watch for first-timers to be introduced to the character and the people around her.

Perry successfully got the character right and made it clear that she carries the whole film on her back, becoming one of the biggest characters. All-in-all, the film is a must-watch for every Madea fan as it's no fun to miss out on her silly comments and antics.

A Madea Homecoming is now streaming on Netflix.

