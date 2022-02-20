"Woke Fail": Fans react as Netflix orders four Dave Chappelle comedy specials after transphobia controversy

Dave Chappelle is all set to make his return with not just one but four comedy specials on Netflix.

Dave is known for his stand-up specials as well as the Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions viral meme. His specials with Netflix include The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, Sticks & Stones, and The Closer.

Who is Dave Chappelle?

David Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian and actor, best known for his satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show. He has also appeared in numerous films like The Nutty Professor, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, You've Got Mail, Half Baked, A Star Is Born, and several other projects.

Dave Chappelle has received numerous accolades, including five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Fans' reaction to Netflix's announcement

Netflix's latest announcement on ordering four more David Chappelle's comedy specials caused mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

Some fans were all for it and seemed excited about the specials.

The Dulcio Way 💜 @BiteSize_KitKat 🏾 🏾 🏾 I can’t wait! Netflix announced that Dave Chapelle’s going to have 4 new comedy specials🏾 I can’t wait! Netflix announced that Dave Chapelle’s going to have 4 new comedy specials 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I can’t wait!

Baka Puta @baka_puta @CNN Netflix will release 4 more new Dave Chapelle's comedy specials. Great News. @CNN Netflix will release 4 more new Dave Chapelle's comedy specials. Great News.

Some Twitter users were not very happy about the announcement and expressed their opinion.

BryanBreadbeard @BryanBreadbeard Netflix announces Dave Chapelle thinks he can stretch his transphobia and outrage about cancel culture over 4 more hours of material Netflix announces Dave Chapelle thinks he can stretch his transphobia and outrage about cancel culture over 4 more hours of material

0x3EA @BarneyFlames For the record I did not find Dave Chapelle's Netflix special funny For the record I did not find Dave Chapelle's Netflix special funny 😬

About David Chappelle's controversy

In 2021, about 100 people protested outside Netflix's headquarters over the airing of a comedy special by Dave Chappelle, which was considered transphobic. Staff members of the streaming giant and transgender activists staged the walkout at the Los Angeles offices. They asked Netflix to fund more trans and non-binary talent to avoid transphobia and hate speech.

In his new special, the stand-up comedian said,

"They’ve canceled people that are more powerful than me. They canceled J.K. Rowling, my god. J.K. Rowling wrote all the Harry Potter books by herself. She sold so many books, the bible worries about her. And they canceled her because she said in an interview—and this is not exactly what she said but effectually—she said gender was a fact. And then the trans community got mad as shit. They started calling her a TERF."

Netflix recently announced a stand-alone comedy series featuring comics selected by Dave Chappelle, titled Chappelle’s Home Team. The series will debut on February 28, 2022 and will be executively produced by Chappelle.

