Leaked merch reveals Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher look from 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' but fans aren't happy

DC's fan-favorite Batman, Christian Bale, is set to make his MCU debut in the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder as the revenge-fueled villain Gorr the God Butcher. After becoming everyone's favorite Batman, the actor will be seen in a role the fans never imagined seeing him in.

Created by artist Esad T. Ribić and writer Jason Aaron, the supervillain Gorr the God Butcher was first introduced in 2013s Thor: God of Thunder #1. With Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, the supervillain will be making his live-action appearance, thanks to Christian Bale, who will be portraying the character in the film.

No official look has been received of Christian Bale's Gorr. However, there's no doubt we will be getting a menacing yet astonishing Gorr. That's because recently, a merchandise for MCU's Gorr got leaked online, giving us an idea about the character's appearance.

BREAKING: Photo of Gorr in Thor Love and Thunder.

What does the leak merchandise reveal about Christian Bale's supervillain and what do the fans have to say about it

While nothing much has been revealed about Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder but with the release of the Lego set, the audience at least has some idea of how the character will look in his live-action debut. However, Gorr in the movie will not look exactly like the one that appeared in the comic book.

In the Lego set, Christian Bale appears to have a flat white face and is wearing a white robe, which is entirely different from the comic book counterpart. In the comics, Gorr wears a black robe made from the same material as his sword. Also, in Marvel comics, Gorr flaunts tentacles on his head. However, the leaked merchandise of Gorr doesn't have that feature.

So, there's a chance that MCU is taking a different approach with Gorr's appearance in the movies. The set also comes with Gorr's weapon, the Necrosword, which is made by the God of Symbiotes in the comics.

Gorr's plain white look in the merchandise (Image via Marvel)

After getting images of the leaked merchandise, fans worldwide started looking for how the supervillain would appear in the film. But the merch didn't get much appreciation as it is far too different from how Gorr is represented in the comic books.

Not a fan of the Gorr design. The comic version wasn't some epic thing either, but at least it looked alien.

Exploring the supervillain who would be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder

In comics, Gorr was born on an unnamed planet full of deaths and starvation. Still, he has been taught to believe in the Gods even though their prayers are never answered. One day, seeing his family die due to starvation, he lost his faith in God and abandoned his planet. On his way to the desert, he witnessed Gods who were in the middle of a conflict.

Gorr is called the God Butcher (Image via Marvel)

Since then, Gorr has decided to seek revenge from Gods as they exist, but they don't care much to save his people.

