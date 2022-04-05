'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer release date rumors spike as fans decode cryptic press tour photo

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to visit theaters in a little over three months, but the majority of the buzz around the upcoming sequel has revolved around its unusual lack of a trailer.

To this point, there hasn't been a single video teaser for Love and Thunder, and fans have been questioning Marvel Studios as to why there hasn't been any further information released. That could change in the upcoming weeks if the actors and director of Thor: Love and Thunder did hide a cryptic message in their recent photograph.

How Twitter fans are decoding Thor: Love and Thunder's cryptic press tour photograph

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi all attended a Thor: Love and Thunder press event on Monday, and the Rotten Tomatoes Twitter account published a snapshot of the three sitting in interview chairs.

All three appear to be striking amusing poses for the photograph, but a closer look leads fans to believe they may be disclosing the trailer's release date.

jarviss ᱬ @jrvsscarlet if we count all the fingers raised, it adds up to 11 which means thor love and thunder trailer in 11 days you heard it here first if we count all the fingers raised, it adds up to 11 which means thor love and thunder trailer in 11 days you heard it here first https://t.co/BEiq5qfFip

Schrades @Schrades12 THEORY: Thor Love and Thunder Trailer to release 4/11/2022



The fingers they were all holding up for their announcement of the press tour, add up to these numbers (11/4/22)!!! THEORY: Thor Love and Thunder Trailer to release 4/11/2022The fingers they were all holding up for their announcement of the press tour, add up to these numbers (11/4/22)!!! https://t.co/E4aSZ4S0HJ

Many fans are of the opinion that looking from left to right and looking at the digits they're holding up, it may read 11/4/22.

While in the United States, that would be November 4 of this year, however in most other countries, the day comes before the month when writing the date. When thought about it that way, the date reads April 11, 2022, exactly one week after the photo was published.

p | ofmd🏴‍☠️ @mcugoldblum the numbers up you get 50. there are 30 days in april so 50-30 is 20 which means the thor love and thunder trailer should be coming out on april 20th aka my birthday because i keep WINNING. the numbers up you get 50. there are 30 days in april so 50-30 is 20 which means the thor love and thunder trailer should be coming out on april 20th aka my birthday because i keep WINNING.

Since there has been no sign of a trailer for the 4th Thor venture so far, this could very well mean that April 11, 2022, could be the possible date for the big trailer release of the upcoming movie, as suggested by fans.

They have taken to outpour their constant love and support for this unconventional yet brilliant way of hyping up Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi and the Thor cast are known for having a good time in production and at press engagements, so it would be no surprise if they were teasing a trailer release with this photo.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Waititi has been clear about the fact that the final version of Thor: Love and Thunder isn't ready yet, which could explain the delay, but it's rare for movies to be finished when their trailers are released. After all, reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are still ongoing, and we've already seen two trailers for the film.

MarvelFlix @MarvelFlix BRUTAL PRIMER POSTER DE THOR LOVE AND THUNDER



EL MJOLNIR RECONSTRUIDO Y KORG CON BIGOTE BRUTAL PRIMER POSTER DE THOR LOVE AND THUNDEREL MJOLNIR RECONSTRUIDO Y KORG CON BIGOTE https://t.co/wsV3hD0Y4C

Chris Hemsworth will resume his role as the titular character in the Thor film franchise. Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, and Christian Bale will join him.

The cast will also includes Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan from Guardians of the Galaxy. Waititi will reprise his role as Korg in addition to directing.

