Our Flag Means Death cast list: Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, and others star in HBO Max pirate comedy series 

In its new comedy series, Our Flag Means Death, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, HBO Max is setting sail for an adventurous time.

In the half-hour series from creator David Jenkins, these real-life buddies take on the roles of Pirates Stede Bonnet and Edward Teach. The upcoming period comedy television series will debut on March 3, 2022, on HBO Max.

Take a look at the cast of the upcoming comedy series.

The cast of Our Flag Means Death

1) Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

In Our Flag Means Death, Rhys Darby portrays real-life Barbadian pirate Stede Bonnet.

Rhys Darby, a New Zealand native, is best known for his role as Murray Hewitt, the band manager in the television series Flight of the Conchords, a role he originally played in the BBC radio series under the name Brian Nesbit.

He has also played the boss of Jim Carrey in Yes Man and his other roles include appearances in movies like What We Do in the Shadows, The Boat That Rocked, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Skylanders Academy, and Half-Life: Alyx. He was most recently seen in the Jumanji films, where he voiced 100% Wolf.

In a conversation with Deadline, he praised his time on the show as raising his career to a whole different level, saying,

“I looked at myself and how much experience I’ve had over the years and I felt maybe it is time to step up. It was scary but having Taika there made it easier to do. We’re in this together and if he wasn’t there I’d probably track him down and call him to help me.”

2) Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Taika Waititi, another well-known New Zealand artist, portrays the role of Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death.

Waititi was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 2003 for his short film Two Cars, One Night. The filmmaker worked on two films: Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, for which he garnered two Academy Award nods.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Taika Waititi as Blackbeard in ‘OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH’ for HBO Max. First look at Taika Waititi as Blackbeard in ‘OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH’ for HBO Max. https://t.co/kgObbkGGMe

He also directed an episode of the television series The Mandalorian and voiced the character IG-11, for which he received a primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

He's not in the director's chair for this show, which is amusing because he prefers to focus in front of the camera. He is, however, an executive producer on the show.

3) Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

Kristian Nairn will play Wee John Feeney in the upcoming drama series. Nairn is best known for his portrayal of Hodor in Game of Thrones. Playing the role, he claims he was able to buy his mother a house.

Since the premiere of Game of Thrones, Nairn has been touring as a DJ with Rave of Thrones, a band that performs music and wears costumes inspired by the show.

AlloCiné @allocine Kristian Nairn - inoubliable Hodor dans #GAMEOFTHRONES - rejoint Taika Waititi dans "Our Flag Means Death", future comédie de pirates sur #HBOMax Kristian Nairn - inoubliable Hodor dans #GAMEOFTHRONES - rejoint Taika Waititi dans "Our Flag Means Death", future comédie de pirates sur #HBOMax https://t.co/9kI2vHexZG

Kristian Nairn has only been in a few TV and film productions since 2014, with only a few credits to his name. Let's hope his work on this show brings him additional recognition and opportunities.

Nairn is a talented guitarist as well. During the Hellfest Open Air Festival in Clisson, France in June 2018, he had the chance to play backstage with Megadeth.

4) Nathan Foad as Lucius

Lucius' character will be played by actor Nathan Foad in the upcoming HBO Max series.

He has worked on a variety of projects as a writer, actor, and producer, including the movie Bloods (2021).

5) Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Samson Kayo will play Oluwande in Our Flag Means Death.

Samson Kayo is an actor and writer who has appeared in films such as Timewasters (2017), Youngers (2013), and Murder in Successville (2015).

Our Flag Means Death is a must-see for fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The show promises a mix of outrageous shenanigans and thrilling pirate adventures.

Our Flag Means Death will premiere on HBO Max on March 3, 2022.

Edited by Sabika