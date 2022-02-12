Who is Brendan Wayne? Meet the man behind The Mandalorian mask in The Book of Boba Fett

Brendan Wayne, the grandson of John Wayne, played Pedro Pascal's stunt double in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, with The Book of Boba Fett marking his official comeback to the franchise.

Arden Briar Voyles, who played a Rodian youngster that Djarin met on a transfer shuttle in the episode Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian, recently shared behind-the-scenes photographs from The Book of Boba Fett on her Facebook page.

The images show her in costume with director Bryce Dallas Howard and actor Brendon Wayne, both wearing and not wearing Djarin's helmet.

Brendan Wayne: The man behind the Mandalorian Mask

Brendan Wayne began his acting career in 2001, this year marking over 2 decades in the industry, with the 50-year-old actor being a part of 33 projects.

In his 21-year career, he has played a variety of parts, including leading as well as supporting roles. Besides working as an actor and stunt double, he has also made a name for himself as a producer.

Pedro Pascal collaborated with doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder to bring the iconic protagonist of The Mandalorian to life. While directing her episode, Howard worked closely with Wayne and later told Vulture:

“He absolutely just brought everything to that character. We were able to find the moments and figure them out together.”

Even when he is not performing on set, Pascal is always voicing the Mandalorian in the episodes. According to Wayne, the two men "frequently" encountered each other on set and coordinated well to ensure that the Mandalorian's movements were flawless between them.

What happened to the Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett

Return of the Mandalorian switched the spotlight away from Boba Fett and towards Djarin post-Season 2, after his reunion with surviving members of the Watch and subsequent banishment after admitting that he removed his helmet to identify Grogu's whereabouts.

4K Everything Star Wars @4KEverythingSW The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian (4K)



Cinematographer: David Klein



Director: Bryce Dallas Howard The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian (4K)Cinematographer: David KleinDirector: Bryce Dallas Howard https://t.co/oRSUVsWTXN

In the season finale, Djarin and the child were reunited, with Grogu opting for Mandalorian training over Jedi training with Luke Skywalker.

Both Djarin and Fett left Tatooine on Djarin's new ship, a Naboo starfighter with its droid socket modified to function as a passenger seat, after helping Fett beat the invading Pyke Syndicate members.

4K Everything Star Wars @4KEverythingSW The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian (4K)



Cinematographer: David Klein



Director: Bryce Dallas Howard The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian (4K)Cinematographer: David KleinDirector: Bryce Dallas Howard https://t.co/3jWoRfOe6k

The fifth and sixth Mando-centric episodes of The Book of Boba Fett were praised by critics for their narrative and fan service, with Episode 6 particularly containing Luke and Ahsoka Tano's first official encounter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Some viewers, however, felt that these episodes detracted from Fett's story in favor of the Mandalorian's.

Edited by Atul S