'Inventing Anna': 3 reasons this Netflix drama series cannot be missed

Coming from the acclaimed Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna is Netflix's most recent upcoming limited television series. It is based on the true story of a charming woman named Anna Sorokin, who fooled some of the wealthiest socialites in New York City by posing as a German heiress.

The drama series is coming to Netflix on February 11, 2021.

3 reasons to watch 'Inventing Anna'

Here are three reasons why the Shonda Rhimes creation cannot be missed.

1) It is a real life affair

Inspired by the 2018 New York article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, this limited series tells a bizarre story of how a charming young woman carried out one of the biggest scams ever.

Inspired by the 2018 New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, this limited series tells a bizarre story of how a charming young woman carried out one of the biggest scams ever.

It follows the life of Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, and how she managed to beguile some of New York’s wealthiest socialites and defraud banks and hotels of hefty sums by claiming to be a billionaire German heiress.

However, her lies and deceit soon caught up with her as she was exposed and arrested. The series tells the story from the perspective of Vivian, the reporter who investigated the case of Delvey.

2) Shonda Rhimes

Show-runner extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes has taken up her first project with Netflix in a long while, with Inventing Anna. Rhimes has achieved the pinnacle of credibility with acclaimed TV series like Grey's Anatomy and Scandle credited to her name, but she is nowhere near done climbing the ladder of success.

Ambitious and enterprising, like the female characters she breathes life into, Rhimes is truly legendary. Catch her latest project on Netflix.

3) Ozark's Julia Garner is back again

Julia Garner is an American actress who rose to fame with her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark. The acclaimed actress has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role.

Garner has also appeared in films The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014). In the upcoming Netflix drama, she plays the lead role of Anna Delvey, the con woman who scammed half of New York City with her charming lies.

To learn more about the infamous Anna Delvey and her ridiculous feats, catch Inventing Anna streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2021.

