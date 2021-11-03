Where to watch 'Inventing Anna'? Release date, cast, and all about the upcoming Netflix series

Netflix has recently confirmed that the limited series Inventing Anna, based on the true story of Anna Delvey, is set to be released sometime in February 2022. The series will be available on the Netflix streaming platform exclusively. The ten-episode mini-series began production in 2019 in New York City but was delayed for a whole year due to the pandemic. It is the first show that Shonda Rhimes has written for Netflix, and the first show created by her since Scandal in 2012.

Inventing Anna follows the life of a charming young woman who claimed that she was a German heiress and fooled some of the wealthiest socialites in New York City, defrauding banks, hotels, and wealthy acquaintances of large sums of money. Ahead of its release, here is everything you need to know about Inventing Anna.

More about 'Inventing Anna'

Netflix @netflix This story is completely true...except for all of the parts that aren't. Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, from Shondaland. This story is completely true...except for all of the parts that aren't. Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, from Shondaland. https://t.co/q6zsfqiDaw

Inventing Anna is inspired by the 2018 New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. This upcoming Netflix original series tells the story of Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, and how she managed to charm and then trick some of New York’s wealthiest elites by claiming to be a billionaire German heiress. However, her lies and deceit soon caught up with her and she was exposed and arrested. The story is told from the perspective of Vivian, the reporter investigating the case of Delvey as she goes around talking to people Anna had tricked and stolen from.

Meet the cast of 'Inventing Anna'

Julia Garner, the Emmy winning actress and Ozark star, plays the leading role of Anna Delvey in this mini-series. The character of Vivian, loosely based on the reporter Jessica Pressler who was following the story of Anna, is played by Anna Chlumsky. In the supporting roles are Katie Lowes as Anna's friend and Vanity Fair employee Rachel Williams; Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke, a celebrity trainer and life coach; and Arian Moayed as Delvey's lawyer.

To learn more about the infamous Anna Delvey and the feats she pulled, catch Inventing Anna streaming on Netflix in February 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi