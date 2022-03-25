Which Marvel movie has the longest runtime? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finds itself in the top 5

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already shaping up to be an MCU mega-event and is slated to return to theaters in a matter of weeks.

Doctor Strange 2 is generating a degree of excitement not seen outside of Avengers team-up films, with hundreds of rumors and confirmations for characters from all over the Multiverse. The film will be the fifth in Phase 4 and the 11th altogether and will be the first to open the Multiversal floodgates, following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With so much material to cover, many people are beginning to believe that this film will have to be one of the MCU's longest in terms of runtime to cover all of the narrative points in sufficient depth. According to the most recent sources, fans may receive exactly what they want in terms of playtime.

How long is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is it the longest Marvel film?

Exhibitors are starting to work on their Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness listings, and the process may have accidentally exposed the sequel's gargantuan runtime. The Sam Raimi sequel will have a 148-minute runtime, according to a notice on Brazilian ticketing site Ingresso. That makes Doctor Strange 2 one of MCU's longest movies.

Only four films have a lengthier runtime than Multiverse of Madness. Avengers: Endgame tops the list, with Eternals by Chloe Zhao and Avengers: Infinity War following closely behind. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be the same length as Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a running duration of two hours and 28 minutes.

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long enough?

It's no surprise that Doctor Strange's solo sequel will be one of the five longest MCU films ever created, which seems fair given how many characters and storylines will be brought to the big screen.

In 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch's debut Doctor Strange film clocked in at only 115 minutes, over half an hour less than the Multiverse sequel, which will be released in a little over a month. Now that he is the starring man in a film with perhaps dozens of other major characters, a considerably longer sequel was almost unavoidable.

The key concern now is whether the reported runtime will increase or decrease before the release on May 6. Most recently, Eternal's final screen time was the same as previously reported, but Spider-Man: No Way Home was cut by more than ten minutes.

Marvel fans should buckle up for one of the wildest rides the MCU has to offer with its deep plunge into the Multiverse, regardless of the ultimate runtime.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released exclusively in theaters on May 6, 2022.

