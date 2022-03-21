How many kids does Chris Hemsworth have? Ages explored as MCU star shares birthday tribute to twin sons

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his twin sons' birthday last Sunday. The Thor star took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Sasha and Tristan, who turned 8 on March 20.

Posting a cute throwback photo of his twins sporting Thor costumes as toddlers, Hemsworth, who is also has a nine-year-old daughter, joked in the caption:

"Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If your asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no"

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky also shared some never-before-seen throwback family photos to mark the birthday of her twin boys.

The snaps included two photos of the boys, one of Pataky with Sasha and another with Tristan, one with all three of her kids, a sweet photo of the family of five and a picture of Pataky and five children. She captioned her post:

"Happy birthday to my two beautiful boys! I can’t believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day."

Chris Hemsworth and his wife are proud parents-of-three

The MCU star and his wife, model Elsa Pataky, tied the knot in December 2010 (less than a year after they started dating). They became a family of three in May 2012, with the birth of their daughter and first child India Rose.

The power couple then went on to welcome Sasha and Tristan in March 2014. In May 2020, Chris Hemsworth spoke to GQ Australia about how he always struggled to balance things that were important to him with his career. He noted:

"I absolutely want to continue to make films that I’m proud of, but that can also wait. Now what’s more important is my kids are at an age I don’t want to miss. And I’d hate to look back in 20 years and go, ‘Right, let’s get to work as a parent,’ and I’ve missed it all."

In 2018, Chris Hemsworth spoke to GQ magazine about his reasoning behind not showing his children's faces on social media (old photos are an exception) and keeping them away from the public eye, explaining:

"The exploitation is something I'm very wary of. We've been offered things like, 'advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family. There's no way."

In a previous interview with Daily Life, the actor stated that having kids made him realize and understand what love is. He told the outlet:

"The biggest thing I’ve learned by having kids is that now I know what love is. I know what frustration is. I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior. Each time you add one, it feels like three more."

The loving father-of-three will next be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which also stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, and Tessa Thompson, among others. The movie is set for a July 2022 release.

Edited by Saman