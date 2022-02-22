Lego Thor: Love and Thunder: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about 564 pieces The Goat Boat set

The Lego Group revealed the new Thor: Love and Thunder set to builders for the first time yesterday.

The new Goat Boat set, which is the first of two anticipated creations from the impending MCU expansion, has over 550 pieces and includes a series of special minifigures.

Lego Group has been working on a pair of Thor: Love and Thunder tie-ins sets since October of last year. With the official unveiling of the new Lego Goat Boat set, the first of them has finally been released.

Lunwi @Lunwi88 Honestly one of my few gripes with Thor Ragnorak is that the film feels too cosmic & not mythic enough. There’s too many space ships & laser guns. So the LEGO sets promising more Viking influences in Love and Thunder has my interest peaked Honestly one of my few gripes with Thor Ragnorak is that the film feels too cosmic & not mythic enough. There’s too many space ships & laser guns. So the LEGO sets promising more Viking influences in Love and Thunder has my interest peaked https://t.co/ytjkRGjklv

Here's everything we know about the new Marvel 2022 kit.

Lego Thor: Love and Thunder: Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Release Date

Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios will be released in theaters on July 8, and LEGO is preparing for the celebration with the 76208 The Goat Boat set.

Zyite.news @ZyiteGadgets Gorr the God Butcher New Look Revealed in Thor: Love and Thunder Lego Set dlvr.it/SKNDqg Gorr the God Butcher New Look Revealed in Thor: Love and Thunder Lego Set dlvr.it/SKNDqg https://t.co/vFbZINBYOD

Where to buy and price

The Goat Boat will be available for $49.99 here at the LEGO Shop starting on April 26, so be ready to order it at 9.00 pm PT / 12.00 am ET on April 25/26.

BD @BrandonDavisBD



Mighty Thor (Jane), Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr the God Butcher minifigures!



comicbook.com/marvel/news/th… Thor: Love and Thunder LEGO set!Mighty Thor (Jane), Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr the God Butcher minifigures! Thor: Love and Thunder LEGO set!Mighty Thor (Jane), Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr the God Butcher minifigures!comicbook.com/marvel/news/th… https://t.co/lslvsvFAFC

While you're waiting, consider picking up the 76209 Lego Thor's Hammer set, which was released earlier this month.

More about the 564 piece The Goat Boat set

The Goat Boat will be the biggest of the two LEGO Thor: Love and Thunder kits, with 564 pieces.

It mostly assembles Thor's Viking longboat, which takes its name from a pair of legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, which are included in the kit in brick-built form.

While more on the playset side of things, the main construction measures over 17 inches long and has some amazing detailing.

Marvel fans will be in for a treat this time around when it comes to minifigures. The Lego Thor Goat Boat comes with a total of five minifigures, practically all of which are new and original to the set.

thor comfort @thorslibrary thor on the boxes for the new thor: love and thunder titan hero toy and lego set ! thor on the boxes for the new thor: love and thunder titan hero toy and lego set ! https://t.co/6l6zQIyHxr

The prince of Asgard (Chris Hemsworth) himself comes first, suitable for the new movie collection.This time, he has a whole new design that extends from his torso print to his hair piece.

Then there's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), who's accompanied by a new Korg (Taika Waititi) figure, and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Last but not least, we have Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a new character who makes his minifigure debut in the film.

Edited by Titlee Sen