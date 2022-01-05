Adam Levine without tattoos: Singer shares rare high-school throwback picture 

American singer Adam Levine recently shared a picture of himself tattooless. On January 4, the Maroon 5 lead singer took to his Instagram story to share a picture from his younger days when he had no tattoos.

The picture was first shared by New York-based photographer Brian Moghadam on January 4 marking the 20th anniversary of the band's album Songs About Jane. In the photograph, Levine can be seen dressed in a red plaid mid-length shirt with his hands tucked in his pockets as he stands by the roadside.

Talking about the picture, Adam Levine gave the backstory of his captured moment.

Me in highschool standing in front of Josh Uller's Volvo. We had most likely been blasting NOFX or Weezer and were clearly stopping somewhere to do something shady.

Adam Levine and his love for tattoos

Pop band Maroon 5's lead vocalist Adam Levine is known far and wide for his tattoos, which are spread all across his body. As of now, Levine has as many as 31 ink marks on his skin.

Some of his tattoos include a dove on his upper left bicep, Los Angeles on his upper right bicep, a beaded necklace on his chest, California written on his stomach, shark on his side, tiger on his right arm, Tapas on his left chest, Eagle on his ribcage, a mermaid covering his back, "Mom" on his left forearm, Ocean waves on his left leg.

In a 2013 interview with media outlet PEOPLE, where he was named the Sexiest Man Alive, the 42-year-old singer talked about his tattoos.

"Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years. They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

In August 2021, the star spent 13 hours with tattoo artist Bill Canales getting a Japanese-inspired design on his right leg. He documented the whole process via a time lapse video for his fans and admirers.

His latest body art was unveiled on December 1, 2021. Levine made a red carpet appearance with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

In the pictures, Adam Levine can be seen rocking a face tattoo which appears to be a black rose. The body art is inked on the left side of his face.

Edited by Danyal Arabi