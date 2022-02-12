5 most-anticipated superhero movies of 2022

2022 is being considered the year of superhero movies as both DC and the MCU have some great movies lined up. Fans are very excited for the releases and so are we. This list will talk about 5 of the most anticipated superhero movies of 2022.

5 superhero movies of 2022 that fans are looking forward to

1) The Batman

This March, the caped crusader returns once again on the silver screen in Matt Reeves's The Batman. The role of Gotham's protector has been played by none other than Robert Pattinson.

From the trailers released so far, it would be safe to say that this one is going to be one of the darkest Batman movies ever made. The movie will also feature the character Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, will also be seen as the primary anti-hero in his new DIY suit.

2) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This fall, get ready to return to Wakanda, as Marvel plans the release of their much-awaited superhero movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie is expected to be treated as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and his superhero role in Black Panther (2018).

Though we will be missing the on-screen presence of T'Challa, Marvel has ensured to retain most of the cast from the first movie, which would surely preserve the authenticity of the movie. Some of them are T'Challa's tech-genius sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, his love interest Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o, and his mother Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett.

3) Black Adam

The Batman is not the only DC movie set to be released in 2022, much to the joy of the fandom.

Make way for the trailblazing Samoan hunk Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he stars in DC's Black Adam. This will be the character's first onscreen appearance. Though our favorite WWE superstar will be seen in the role of an anti-hero, there is still no lack of hype around the movie's release.

Black Adam releases on July 29, 2022.

4) Thor: Love And Thunder

The mighty Greek God of Thunder is all set to return this July in Thor: Love and Thunder. Starring the eternally handsome Chris Hemsworth, the movie will be treated as a sequel to the movie Thor: Ragnarok, released in 2017.

The movie will also cast Christian Bale as the antagonist, playing the role of the supervillain Gorr the God Butcher. Expect some over-the-top action scenes when a God and a God killer lock horns for an epic face-off.

5) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The prized sorcerer from the MCU will be seen once again on the silver screen in his second solo movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The highly anticipated Marvel movie is all set to be released on May 6th and fans can't wait to take a deep dive into the multiverse along with Strange.

In this movie, we will be seeing a face-off between Dr. Strange and his evil version from another timeline.

Edited by Sabika