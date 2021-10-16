The Rock gives a sneak peek into his Black Adam look

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave fans an exclusive first look at DC comic book supervillain Black Adam, just a few hours before the preview is set to premiere. The Rock took to social media to show the public a glimpse of his look as the supervillain.

TOMORROW..

The Man in Black comes around.

Ruthless and unstoppable.

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.

A WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look.

#DCFanDome

Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film based on the DC comic supervillain of the same name. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment will play the role of Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who spent 5000 years of his life in prison.

Although the movie was announced years back, fans so far have no idea what the character is supposed to look like. The Brahma Bull himself posted a 21-second clip on his social media accounts to give fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the preview premiere tomorrow.

The video shows a slight glimpse of Adam's suit and also features the first look of The Rock's co-star, Pierce Brosnan, who will be portraying Dr. Fate in the film.

Earlier this year, Johnson also posted a picture of his look from behind the scenes, to give a tactical sense of the absolute massive scale and size of the movie.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

Will we see The Rock back in WWE after Black Adam?

With rumors of The Rock's return to WWE circulating around as we approach Survivor Series, will fans have to wait a little longer to see The People's Champion return to the squared circle?

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is one of the most anticipated matches of the decade but it seems like people may have to wait a little longer to see this Bloodline feud.

The last time we saw the Hollywood star compete inside the ring was at Wrestlemania 32 where he had an impromptu match against a member of The Wyatt Family, Erick Rowan. With the match lasting only six seconds, The Rock got himself into the record books for shortest match in the long and storied history of WrestleMania.

While it's almost certain that we will see the world's biggest movie star eventually make a cameo in WWE again? We will never know when or where. And, that is what will make his next appearance 'electrifying'.

When will we see The Rock make another appearance in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

