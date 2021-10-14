Update on The Rock's status for WWE Survivor Series and feud with Roman Reigns – Reports

WWE reportedly had plans for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at Survivor Series in November and set up a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. An update has now been provided on the same.

On the latest episode of the Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian spoke about The Rock's status for Survivor Series, which would be the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. He mentioned that The Great One will be in Australia on November 21st, but may still make a video appearance at the 'Big Four' pay-per-view.

“Little update on The Rock – he's apparently in Australia during Survivor Series. Now, does that mean he won’t be doing something at Survivor Series? They’re definitely gonna mention it. They’re definitely gonna talk about it. There will be maybe a video appearance or something that’s planned. But he’s not gonna be there," Andrew Zarian said.

When will The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happen in WWE?

It looked like The Rock would appear at Survivor Series and begin an angle with Roman Reigns, culminating at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. While the match might still go-ahead for April 2022, several people backstage seem adamant that the two cousins must face off one year later, at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The latter seems like a more exciting option, with it being more convenient for the Hollywood star. Also, a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock would be a fitting headliner at the beautiful SoFi Stadium in California. Andrew Zarian further reported the possibility of it being moved to 2023.

"It really looks like the focus has shifted to moving a Roman and Rock match to LA (WrestleMania 39). I’ll say it this way, there are people that are adamant that it needs to take place in Los Angeles. They’re adamant. There are certain people that say, 'No, this match should not happen at Dallas (WrestleMania 38), it should happen in LA," Andrew Zarian added.

Also Read

"There’s a lot of back-and-forth happening right now with this but, originally, this was happening. Multiple sources from in the company, out of the company, told me that the plan was this. Where it goes from here, we’ll find out,” said Andrew Zarian.

We will indeed find out. Whenever it happens, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is set to be one of the biggest main events in WWE history.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. When do you want The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to happen? WrestleMania 38 (Dallas) WrestleMania 39 (Los Angeles) 22 votes so far