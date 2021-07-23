Details on WWE's plans for The Rock's Survivor Series return - Reports

10-time world champion, The Rock is reportedly set to return to WWE for this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Arguably one of the biggest names in WWE history, The Brahma Bull's return would surely be a huge booster for Vince McMahon's promotion.

On the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian reported that the company is planning to have The Rock at Survivor Series 2021. He added that the USA Network wants him on Monday Night RAW before revealing that The Rock's return won't be limited to a particular brand as he'll go everywhere, possibly floating between RAW and SmackDown.

“I can tell you, USA Network tentatively wants him on that Monday. By the way, he’s gonna go everywhere. This isn’t like a RAW storyline. He’s going to be on everything,” said Andrew Zarian.

Here is our conversation on @Matmenpodcast regarding the Rock returning at Survivor Serieshttps://t.co/2V96hlf66L — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

WWE is using a similar idea with John Cena's current run. He is scheduled to appear on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown as well as on WWE live events in the build-up to his SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns. The company is advertising this as the "Summer of Cena". However, The Rock might not be making as many appearances as Cena.

What could The Rock do at WWE Survivor Series 2021?

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be a monumental occasion for the most electrifying man in all of pro wrestling. It will mark The Rock's 25th anniversary since his debut and WWE could very well build the show around him, similar to how they did with The Undertaker in 2015.

There are rumors that WWE is also planning to have him wrestle in some capacity at Survivor Series. Andrew Zarian stated that he hasn't heard of any such plans. In a recent tweet, he wrote that he doesn't expect The Rock to wrestle at the pay-per-view.

"Adding to this since so many people asked me. I don't expect him to wrestle at Survivor Series. It's also the 25th anniversary of his WWE Debut," wrote Andrew Zarian in his tweet.

Adding to this since so many people asked me.



I don't expect him to wrestle at Survivor Series.



It's also the 25th anniversary of his WWE Debut. https://t.co/pxE6FF96cy — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

Fans are hoping for The Rock to confront the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. The two real-life cousins could then kick-start a feud, leading to a one-on-one "dream match".

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on The Rock's rumored WWE return.

Edited by Kaushik Das