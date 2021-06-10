How feature-loaded is the newest NFL stadium?

The newest stadium in the NFL is Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. While it has been open for about a year, fans have been unable to soak it all in due to the raging pandemic. However, the writer of this article was able to get into the facility to lay his eyes on the latest NFL stadium. Here's what he found out.

Newest NFL stadium's technology

Sofi Stadium has a strong case to be the most technologically advanced stadium in the world. Located in Inglewood, California, the structure's goal was to be future-proof.

During the tour, it was made clear that the philosophy was that the better the tech, the more NFL fans would use social media to flaunt the stadium. Sofi Stadium is a 5G-optimized location equipped with Wifi 6. According to one of their promotional videos shown during the tour, Sofi Stadium has 25,000 miles of wiring.

At the center of it all is a massive screen hanging over the field. The screen towers as tall as a four-storey building and is equipped with 4K resolution and HDR. Powering the sound experience are 5,000 speakers located throughout the facility.

Sofi Stadium

Sofi Stadium's design

Sofi Stadium's design is unique compared to other NFL stadiums. It was described as a "shot glass" design" with the stadium sunk into the ground by 100 feet. This was to comply with planes flying overhead en route to LAX international airport.

The stadium is also specifically designed to withstand earthquakes from nearby faults. In order to accomplish this, the stadium's three separate pieces separate and come back together in the event of an earthquake. In other words, the structure is almost flexible in its design.

Lastly, Sofi could be one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. While on the tour, a particular gentleman shouted out loud, and the sound seemed to project across the stadium. When tens of thousands of people will be doing the same this fall, the sound could be menacing for opposing NFL offenses.

Sofi Stadium's bathrooms

While not glamorous, the bathroom situation can make or break someone's experience at a football game.

The bathrooms are massive and designed to accommodate dozens of users at a time. While the bathrooms are not overtly futuristic in their design, they are extremely practical and should be able to keep traffic jams to a minimum. Rest assured, there are no troughs present at Sofi Stadium.

Above all, the white walls and bright lighting give the rooms a cleaner feeling than experiences at countless other stadiums.

