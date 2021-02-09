Where will the Super Bowl be in 2022?

With Super Bowl LV wrapping up last Sunday, questions are starting to pour in about where Super Bowl LVI will be located. Super Bowl LVI will be the 52nd modern-era National Football League Championship. Let's take a look at where Super Bowl LVI will be located.

Sofi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022

Sofi Stadium is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. The stadium is located in Inglewood, California, and will be hosting some of the biggest sporting events in the next five to 10 years.

Sofi Stadium also offers tours like the new Cowboys Stadium. During the tour, fans will be able to experience a tunnel run. The tunnel run consists of 60-foot tunnel rooms to hype up fans before entering the Sofi Stadium field.

Next one’s at our place.



Let the countdown to #SBLVI begin. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 8, 2021

During the tour, NFL fans also have the opportunity to show off their skills after running out of the tunnel. When entering the field, fans can test their skills with kicking field goals, throwing at targets, running the 40-yard dash and testing their high jump. The tour is capped off by a visit to the equipment room, which is the official team shop for the Chargers and the Rams.

With the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams sharing Sofi Stadium, can we see another NFL team host and play in the Super Bowl in 2022?

Sporting events coming to Sofi Stadium

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Sofi Stadium will be home to Super Bowl LVI in 2022. After hosting the Super Bowl in 2022, it will be the home of the College Football Championship Game in 2023. Sofi Stadium will also host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

The Rams and Chargers' new home, SoFi Stadium, will cost $5 billion to build, making it the most expensive one yet.

Via: 📷 HKS Architects#SoFi #chargers #rams pic.twitter.com/jG6DjZZtYx — Sportinal (@Sportinal1) September 20, 2019

WWE was initially supposed to host Wrestlemania at Sofi Stadium in 2021, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, that was pushed back. WWE announced that they will host Wrestlemania at Sofi Stadium in 2023. Wrestlemania is the biggest event for WWE and will bring in a lot of fans for the event.

Sofi Stadium will start with Super Bowl LVI and end with the Olympics in 2028. The future is bright for the Chargers and Rams home field.