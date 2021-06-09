A look inside the Los Angeles Rams locker room at the swanky Sofi Stadium

Sofi Stadium is the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. While access to the facility has been severely limited due to the raging pandemic, the writer of this article was able to get access to the Los Angeles Rams' locker room and see what the conditions are like. Here's what it's like to be inside the Los Angeles Rams' locker room at Sofi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have their own separate locker rooms on opposite ends of the stadium. Both locker rooms are almost identical, apart from the logos and names of the players.

What is the Los Angeles Rams' locker room like?

Upon entering the Los Angeles Rams' locker room, the first thing that jumps out is that there are no orthodox "lockers". Instead, each player has a hole in the wall that acts almost like their own personal closet. Each "locker" is blocked off by dividers that are similar in size and style to flags. Each player's name has been typed out on a sign above their locker in big letters.

The middle of the room is completely open. Each locker is built into the wall, setting up a perimeter of lockers that circle the room. Each locker has a place to hang clothes and cubbies to put cleats, helmets, and shoulder pads. Every locker had a power outlet as well. Each locker is big enough to fit an entire person somewhat comfortably.

Almost every locker was empty as it was in June when the visit to the locker room was made. However, Aaron Donald left his helmet, shoulder pads, and cleats in his locker.

Leonard Floyd left some items behind as well; a large gym bag with the Los Angeles Rams logo on it, a couple of jackets, and his flip flops.

Interestingly, Tutu Atwell had a locker set up for him already but Matthew Stafford did not. Andrew Whitworth had his locker separated from everyone else near the corner of the room. It is unclear whether this was requested by Andrew Whitworth. To be clear, Andrew Whitworth will still have lockermates to his left and right but they are unassigned for now.

Next door is the press room where the head coach and players can their make statements after games. The room could be a bit cramped during game days, with dozens of press members and players filing in and out.

