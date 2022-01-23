Will Batman be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will contain several iconic DC superheroes and villains.

In the media and trailers for the game, fans have spotted the likes of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Superman, and The Flash. There are sure to be more revealed as the game's release inches closer.

Players are eager to see the iconic DC character, the ever-popular Batman. In recent years, the Caped Crusader has been the subject of many video games, and his imagery is throughout this new Suicide Squad outing.

Batman will more than likely appear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The brainwashed and evil Superman (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

This game takes place in the same universe established during the Batman: Arkham series. It is said to occur at some point after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight.

At the end of Arkham Knight, Batman is exposed as Bruce Wayne to the public by Scarecrow. The "Knightfall Protocol" is then initiated. As Bruce and Alfred enter Wayne Manor, surrounded by reports, the mansion explodes.

Wayne Manor after the Knightfall Protocol explosion (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

This seemingly kills them both, but players who stick around see two muggers attacking a family in an alley only to be confronted by a dark figure that resembles none other than Batman.

Batman is also known for having several protocols to deal with his Justice League counterparts if they were ever to turn evil. That makes his appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League an almost certainty.

Amanda Waller puts together the Suicide Squad to take out the brainwashed Justice League members, but Batman is not one of them. This has fans believing he will come out of hiding to help the Squad stop his allies.

The Suicide Squad blows up the Hall of Justice (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

In the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, there is a car with a bat signal strapped to its hood. Batman's statue is also present alongside the other Justice League members in the Hall of Justice.

All signs point to Batman arriving later in the game and in the form he took after the Knightfall Protocol. It will be a strange and missed opportunity if he doesn't, considering Rocksteady were adamant this is a part of the Arkham universe.

