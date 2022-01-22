Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League set to release in 2022

With WB Games Montreal hard at work on Gotham Knights, Rocksteady is developing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The game features four playable characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. While up to four players can team up, you can still run the game solo. Either way, getting to experience Metropolis in an open-world setting should be fun.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows sometime in 2022, with no official date yet.

What will the story be all about?

Only the bare minimum is known about the story for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It takes place in Metropolis and follows the Suicide Squad on its mission to kill the Justice League and save the world.

They are so aptly named, partly for the nano-bomb lodged into each member's skull that will detonate if they don't cooperate.

That may sound strange, but it appears the Justice League are being mind-controlled, at least Superman and the Flash, since they’re the only ones revealed in trailers. The one doing the mind-controlling is Brainiac. It’s unknown if he possesses other members of the Justice League.

What the gameplay would be like?

During the DC FanDome panel, the creative director for Rocksteady Sefton Hill had this to say about gameplay:

“So the game is a hybrid of Rocksteady’s experience in bringing characters like Batman to life— that superhero empowerment combined with really powerful, awesome gunplay.”

The studio’s goal is to create a unique move set tailored to each character, based on what makes them different from the others. Sefton Hill also references weapons players will develop along with the story, possibly hinting at an upgrade system.

Would the game be solo or multiplayer?

The campaign can be played entirely solo. You’ll have almost complete control over the squad. Pick and choose a member on the fly, while the AI handles the characters you’re not in control of.

But if you so choose, friends can hop in and out for a co-op. It's a seamless experience. Thankfully, you won’t have to commit to a specific game mode or start over just because a friend wants to join.

