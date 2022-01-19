What is the release date for Gotham Knights?

Developed by WB Games Montreal and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Gotham Knights was originally supposed to hit shelves sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, the game has been pushed to an unknown date in 2022.

What is known is the upcoming action RPG will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The title will feature co-op, with the option to drop in and drop out at will. Players will have the opportunity to play as one of four heroes: Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing.

Why Gotham Knights was delayed into 2022

According to the game’s very own official Twitter, the following statement was made:

“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.”

WB Games Montreal isn’t the first studio to express a desire to release their game in the best possible state. On January 12, the Ukrainian-based GSC Game World also made the unfortunate decision to postpone the release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8.

It’s unknown if the pandemic had a hand in WB Games Montreal’s decision. However, it wouldn’t be surprising. There were frequent title delays in 2021.

Even game-related events have turned to streaming, like Awesome Games Done Quick 2022, due to concerns for health and safety.

Does Gotham Knights take place in the Arkhamverse?

Despite taking place in the same DC Batman universe, Gotham Knights does not fit into the Arkhamverse timeline. It is an entirely different beast and wholly disconnected from the canon of the Arkham series.

In this new universe, Batman is dead, and so is James Gordon. Both heroes were keeping crime at bay. Naturally, their deaths invigorate villains and crime skyrockets. Even in the wake of his death, Batman has a plan.

Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood receive an encrypted message from Batman. Now that he is dead, he expresses his wish for them to carry on the torch. They are now the protectors of Gotham City. Now couldn’t be a worse time.

Also Read Article Continues below

A secret criminal society catches the Gotham Knights’ attention. Known as the Court of Owls, the organization affects change in Gotham City, dispatching lethal assassins known as the Talons. To make matters worse, supervillains like Mr. Freeze are making an appearance.

Edited by Ravi Iyer