What is the schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2022?

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is on the horizon again this week. Another bout of video games is being stressed to their limit by speedrunners.

Starting on January 9 at noon ET, viewers will get to experience a mix of old and new titles this year, streamed entirely online via Twitch. The stream is non-stop and will continue to entertain until midnight ET on January 16. More importantly, donations raised will benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

If you want to practice your speedrunning skills, here’s a schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 to keep yourself informed.

Streaming schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2022

Where to watch AGDQ 2022

For 2022, Awesome Games Done Quick is being held entirely online on Twitch. It was a tough choice for the annual charity marathon but was ultimately decided on “for the health & safety of staff and participants”.

AGDQ has its very own Twitch channel that viewers can tune into to catch this year’s video game speed demons.

When does AGDQ 2022 begin?

As mentioned before, the event officially starts on January 9 at 12 pm ET. However, there is a pre-show beginning at 11.30 am ET. Ringing in 2022’s AGDQ event is feasel, spikevegeta, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, Keizaron, with host PurpleGhostKasper.

To start Awesome Games Done Quick is a heavy-hitter: Nioh 2, on PS5, Any% Featherless speedrun, with streamer AxelSanGo, sharp at 12 pm ET.

Also of note is Any% Deathloop (PC), Silver Lining Any% Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5), and a Fresh File Any% speedrun in Returnal (PS5). Those events are set to start at 4.39 pm ET on January 9, 8.19 pm ET on January 9, and 8.10 pm ET on January 11, respectively.

However, many classics have made their way to the schedule. One of the earliest speedruns is an Any% speedrun for Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (SNES). One of the strangest viewers should stick around for is the Any% speedrun of EarthBound (SNES).

What is AGDQ?

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is a semiannual video game speedrun event, the other half being the Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ). Both events take in donations for various organizations.

In 2021, the SGDQ raised nearly $3 million for Doctors Without Borders. This year’s donations will benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

