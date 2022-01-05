5 best superhero games to play before Gotham Knight and Suicide Squad

Superhero games have their own place in both the video game scene and pop culture. Though superhero games are not an entirely separate genre, the games give players an immersive experience with an engaging storyline, while playing in the boots of some of the most popular characters ever made.

Naturally, they often draw the interest of even people who are not passionate gamers, yet wish to give the games a go to enjoy the chance of playing as their favorite characters.

2022 will be a big year for the superhero games genre, considering some scheduled releases. With Gotham Knight and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the pipelines, fans will have their hands full if there are no delays.

However, there have been some existing releases over the last few years that are absolute gems of the genre.

5 incredible superhero games every player should play at least once

There has been no shortage of superhero games, but not all have been great. Yet, there are others that have not only been good, but are iconic releases. The five superhero games listed below rose in the ranks due to the design, gameplay and overall satisfaction they provide to a player.

Top 5 superhero games to play in 2022

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Injustice 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Batman Arkham Knight

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

5) Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Developer: Capcom

Release: November 15, 2011; March 7, 2017 (PC)

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is one of the best fighting games ever made. The superhero game has a huge roster of Marvel and Capcom characters fighting against each other.

What makes the game so good is the sheer amount of effort that Capcom put in while designing the Marvel characters. There have been very few superhero games that have kept the characters as close to their comic origins as UMC3.

This is a game that will suit both Marvel lovers or anyone who is simply looking for a great fighting game.

4) Batman Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Release: June 23, 2015

It's been almost 7 years since Batman Arkham Knight was released, but to date, it remains the best Batman video game ever made. What's attractive about the game is not just the great story-based campaign, and the overall experience it provides.

Superhero games are about being in the superhero's boots, and never has a game come so close to making a person feel like Batman. The action is fluid and the powers of the Dark Knight are not overbearing. From combos to parkour, everything feels alive in Batman Arkham Knight, and the game remains worthy of playing even today.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release: November 12, 2020

Albeit a PlayStation exclusive, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an epic saga and arguably the best Spider-Man game in recent times. The action adventure game is largely an extension of 2018's release, but has every right to be treated as a great game on its own terms.

It has all the fun elements, including swinging around buildings, fighting enemies, and enjoying a richly crafted story.

2) Injustice 2

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Release: May 11, 2017

Injustice laid down a very strong foundation for the series, and the series reached its peak with Injustice 2. The game has one of the largest rosters of superheroes and supervillains from the DC universe. With the game now being out for about 5 years, plenty of characters have been added.

There is plenty of variety, which is not common in fighting-based superhero games. With no fresh news about Injustice 3, Injustice 2 is still very much worth playing in 2022.

1) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Eidos-Montreal

Release: October 26, 2021

The most recent game on the list, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy creates a newfound love for the characters that the movies popularized. Unlike the movies, the game sticks more closely to the comics, which makes it a delight to play.

The action-adventure game puts players in the boots of Star-Lord and they play along with other iconic characters from the Guardians roster. The game won the best narrative at The Game Awards 2021 and it's one of the most incredible superhero games ever made.

Note: The article is purely subjective and reflects the views of the author.

