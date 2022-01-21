Will Gotham Knights have co-op?

Gotham Knights is a new upcoming video game in the Batman universe scheduled for release in the second half of this year.

Superhero games have increased in volume in recent years, with Marvel releasing several titles. DC will not be left behind, with two games scheduled for release in 2022. Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, the game is scheduled for release on all platforms, including the next-generation console.

The game takes place after the supposed death of Batman, which has resulted in a decline in the conditions in Gotham City. Gotham Knights will feature four supporting characters from the Batman universe - Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing and Robin. With the success of the Arkham series, fans certainly have big expectations from the game. Many have naturally raised the question of whether or not the game will have co-op, so that people can play with their friends.

Gotham Knights will have a co-op, but in a different way

4 person co-op is an industry-standard these days. Starting from games like Left 4 Dead, almost all the games that have co-op allow players to form a party of four. While Gotham Knight will have an online co-op, it will be restricted to a two-member party at max.

This bit of news could be disappointing for some fans. But given the number of available characters in the game, 4 person co-op could have been a problem. Probably, the major reason why Gotham Knights will have 2 player co-op is because of what the gameplay consists of.

Games in the Arkham Series have always focused on stealth-based gameplay. While the main characters can take on villains head-on, that may not always be efficient. It's easy to play in a particular pattern when playing a game solo.

Things change when people start playing in a party. Currently, the 2 player co-op mode is still controllable, but when 2 becomes 4, things can get messier. Once again, that's perfectly fine if the game is like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Early footage of the game indicates a much more direct fighting and action style.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's quite likely that Gotham Knights having a limited 2 player co-op is the best option. So while the game's online co-op system will be different from the typical industry standard, it would be foolish to assume that the co-op will be boring.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider