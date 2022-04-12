5 best Gorr the God Butcher comics explored ahead of his MCU debut

Gorr the God Butcher is all set to make his debut in this year's Thor: Love and Thunder. Portrayed by Christian Bale, this will mark Gorr's first live-action debut and will pit him against Thor and Mighty Thor. The movie, directed by Taika Waititi, is set to be released on July 8, 2022.

Gorr, now for a good while, has been a huge foe of Thor's in the comics. As the name The God Butcher suggests, his sole purpose is to kill any and all gods. Filled with revenge, he travels through the cosmos, killing them all.

This path usually makes him come across Thor and so begins their rivalry. With Gorr being a relatively new character, many fans don't really know a lot about him. So with that being said, let's take a look at the five best comics to read concerning the God Butcher before his MCU debut.

Chris Adams @ChrisAdamsMLP I see people freaking out over Gorr the God Butcher’s design in #ThorLoveAndThunder . Meanwhile I’m over here like... maybeee we wait and see what they do with the character IN-MOVIE? Like characters have never undergone physical transformations before? So many jumped conclusions. I see people freaking out over Gorr the God Butcher’s design in #ThorLoveAndThunder. Meanwhile I’m over here like... maybeee we wait and see what they do with the character IN-MOVIE? Like characters have never undergone physical transformations before? So many jumped conclusions. https://t.co/YHcOEE7U44

Note: The list is not categorized in any way.

5 Best Gorr the God Butcher Comics to read

5) King Thor #4 - Gorr targets the All-Father

King Thor #4 cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

King Thor #4 sees the God Butcher go after the All-Father of all existence. Just when he couldn't be more of a threat, he goes after the most divine being in Midgard. With the All-Father being his final murder, the comic is filled with some nail-bitingly tense moments. It also features a great number of surprises and brings the story to a thunderous end.

4) Thor: God of Thunder #5 - Three Thors vs Gorr

Thor: God of Thunder #5 cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Well imagine this being the Spider-Man: No Way Home of Thor stories, or for the lack of a better term, a Thorverse per se. The story sees three generations of Thor race to stop Gorr. It's a story that transcends through time periods and really helps establish the God Butcher as the threat he is. With an entire army of possessed gods on his side, Gorr will definitely become your new favorite villain.

3) Thor: God of Thunder #11 - God Butcher Finale

Thor: God of Thunder #11 cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

This issue sees a lot of stories come to a huge climactic end. We see God Butcher's son, Agar, return and denounce his father as the God of Hypocrisy. It's a wild tale that ends in utter chaos as we get one step closer to this time-travelling epic. It's got all the Thor action you need and the God Butcher gets some emotional scenes.

4) Thor: God of Thunder #8 - God Bomb

Thor: God of Thunder #8 cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

The God Bomb arc in particular is extremely crazy because of everything introduced here. The Girls of Thunder come into play and the God Butcher has the upper hand on everything. There is a God Bomb being developed and the Thors have to do their best to stop it. The stakes just keep on rising here.

1) Thor: God of Thunder #6 - Backstory

Thor: God of Thunder #6 cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

If you weren't exactly aware of what made the God Butcher start killing the gods, then this issue will really make you sympathize with him. Learning his tragic backstory, we learn why he gave up on the gods and went after them because they never really came to save him. His entire life he was taught to look up to the gods, but ultimately he felt betrayed. This gives Gorr a lot of humanity and explains his backstory quite well.

