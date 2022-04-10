Thor's interesting connection with Phoenix Force and other Avengers secrets to be explored in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1

Arriving this July, Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C #1 will reveal the connection between Thor and Phoenix Force. Apart from this, several secrets of the powerful heroes of Avengers will be known, which have been a mystery since the formation of Jason Aaron's Avengers.

The great one-shot sees the brilliant work of Jason Aaron, writer of the original Avengers, and artist Kev Walker. The duo will bring all the ancient superheroes back together to solve the mystery of the God of Thunder's real parentage. This revelation will play a vital part in the upcoming stories.

The Marvel comic slowly brings out the connection between Thor and Phoenix Force, but it's not yet revealed how they are connected. However, in the arc, it was stated that it's not true that the God of Thunder is the son of Odin and Gaea.

Odin is God of Thunder's real father, but Gaea is not the one who gave birth to him. Instead, he is the biological son of a cosmic being, Phoenix.

Avengers @Avengers Learn more: Secrets behind the foundation of the Marvel Universe come to light in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1, hitting shelves this July.Learn more: bit.ly/3O9zUrR Secrets behind the foundation of the Marvel Universe come to light in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1, hitting shelves this July. 💥 Learn more: bit.ly/3O9zUrR https://t.co/NRQ7X8x0gs

This revelation should come as a surprise to fans who thought they knew everything about Thor.

Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1 brings out the secretive origin of Thor

Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1 will take the fans back to the history of God of Thunder. The story will let you witness the birth of Thor and who his real parents are. With this, fans will hopefully get answers about the God of Thunder's origins. In a recent press release, Aaron revealed:

"The one-shot would shape Marvel history and have a profound effect on the Avengers and the universe that came after them. Check out the regular cover for Avengers: 1,000,000 BCE #1 by Marvel Comics from artist Ed McGuinness."

The comic issue gets a cover art by Ed McGuinness (Image via Marvel)

As per sources, Kev Walker disclosed:

“When I first got the script for this, I was expecting a 30-page prehistoric smack down.” But Jason’s script was so much more than that and I’ve really had to work hard to do some of these scenes justice.“

Avengers #42 dropped out that there is a chance of the Phoenix Force being biologically connected to the God of Thunder. However, it also showcased that the Phoenix Force was on the lookout for a host at the time. Although the cosmic being didn't take on Thor as a host, she did reveal that she is his mother.

ComicsXF @ComicsXF Marvel forces us to confront the secret origin of Thor in July's Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. Marvel forces us to confront the secret origin of Thor in July's Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. https://t.co/jKBsicUv5A

The first issue of Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C #1 is scheduled to come out on July 2022. You'll get to learn more exciting and shocking things about your favorite Avenger.

Edited by Srijan Sen