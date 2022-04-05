5 best superheroes who are not from DC or Marvel

It comes as no surprise that the topic of superheroes compels us to think of memorable DC or Marvel creations. You might love DC or Marvel or both. With their individual massive superhero comic universe, they have blessed us with iconic characters like Batman, Superman and Spider-Man who have been around for a long time in mainstream media.

However, there are amazing superheroes beyond the world of DC or Marvel who deserve our love and attention. Publishers like Image and Dark Horse comics have created powerful heroes who have earned their position in the spotlight. Expanding the horizons of your superhero knowledge is always a good idea.

5 best superheroes who do not belong to DC or Marvel: Spawn, Hellboy and more

Superheroes serve as role models and inspirational figures.These are the five best superheroes who are not from DC or Marvel, ranked.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic cover (Image via Mirage Studios)

This superhero group has left us surpised but grateful for their existence. The charm of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lies in their unexpected brilliance amidst all the silliness. Featuring four genetically modified turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michaelangelo, this is an iconic superhero group we cannot ever forget.

Featured in a bunch of comics, TV shows and movies, this franchise has amassed a huge fanbase. Each of the four turtles has their own unique personality and their collective love for pizza only makes them cooler. Their rat, Splinter, trains them, and they face off against the villainous Shredder.

4) Spawn

Spawn (Image via Image Comics)

Spawn is one of the most tragic characters in the realm of comics. An ex-marine named Albert Francis Simmons suffers a tragic death at the hands of his best friend only to return to Earth as a Hellspawn with demonic powers. Now called Spawn, he decides to exact vengeance and serve justice to wrongdoers.

Created by the legendary Todd McFarlance, Spawn is as edgy as they come.

3) Erica Slaughter

Erica Slaughter (Image via Boom! Studios)

Relatively new to the comic game, Erica Slaughter is quite a nice addition to the superhero genre. Starring in Something is Killing the Children, she is a magnificent hunter with unmatched fierceness. With a last name like Slaughter, she was always going to be an instant classic. Erica keeps you guessing, which makes her an unforgettable protagonist to watch.

2) Hellboy

Hellboy comic cover (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Hellboy has an undeniable hold on pop-culture, and is one of the most well-loved superheroes outside of Marvel and DC.

Despite being a demon summoned out of Hell during a Nazi experiment in World War II, Hellboy finds himself working with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense to exterminate demonic threats to Earth. Created by Mike Mignola, Hellboy has an enigmatic presence that will keep you curious. If you love DC or Marvel, you will appreciate Hellboy.

1) Invincible

Invincible from the Amazon Series (Image via Amazon Studios)

Mark Grayson is the son of an alien and Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on Earth. It is only natural that he inherits some of the powers and becomes obsessed with the idea of being a hero. Grayson turns into Invincible and faces the hardships of being a superhero brutally. Unlike the conventionally perfect superhero in comics, Mark is imperfect and often loses fights. Mark's story is compelling in that he has to live with his flaws, even as a superhero.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

